Sajish Mathew

Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

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My interest is to understand the molecular basis of diseases caused by metabolic dysfunction like diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer's disease. My current focus is on the non-translational functions of aminoacyl tRNA synthetases (the amino acid binding proteins) to understand how the amino acids are involved in glucose homeostasis. We believe that elucidation of the functional role of aminoacyl tRNA synthetases in the regulation of metabolic flux will shed light on the etiology of various metabolic diseases and will provide novel strategies to tackle metabolic dysfunctions.

–present Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina

2009 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, PhD Biological Sciences and Biomedical Engineering

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