(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Euro Manganese Announces Change in Executive Leadership October 07, 2026 6:15 PM EDT | Source: Euro Manganese Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese") announces that Martina Blahova ceased employment from her position as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and member of the Board of Directors effective September 14, 2026. The Company thanks Ms. Blahova for her service and wishes her well in her future endeavours. Authorised for release by the Chairman of Euro Manganese Inc. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Rick Anton

Chairman

... Jane Morgan Management

Jane Morgan

Investor and Media Relations - Australia

+61 (0) 405 555 618

... LodeRock Advisors

Neil Weber

Investor and Media Relations - North America

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About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSXV and the ASX.

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Source: Euro Manganese Inc.