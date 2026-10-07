Euro Manganese Announces Change In Executive Leadership
| Rick Anton
Chairman
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| Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations - Australia
+61 (0) 405 555 618
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| LodeRock Advisors
Neil Weber
Investor and Media Relations - North America
+1 (647) 222-0574
...
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About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.
The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.
Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.
Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSXV and the ASX.
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Source: Euro Manganese Inc.
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