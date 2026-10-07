NOVONIX Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the“Company”), a leading battery materials company, today announced that it has achieved certification to ISO 9001:2015he internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.

ISO 9001 certification follows an independent assessment of NOVONIX's quality management system and confirms that the Company has established and implemented processes and controls designed to consistently meet customer and applicable regulatory requirements and drive continual improvement.

ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard and is used across global manufacturing supply chains as an independent benchmark for quality management. For NOVONIX, certification represents an important milestone as the Company scales its Riverside facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for commercial production of high-performance synthetic graphite active anode material (AAM). Robust quality management systems are an important component of customer qualification, supplier approval, and ongoing commercial relationships with major battery cell manufacturers and other customers.

“Our customers require not only high-performance material, but confidence that we have the systems and discipline necessary to manufacture consistently and reliably at commercial scale,” sai d Mike O'Kronley, Chief Executive Officer of NOVONIX .“ Achieving ISO 9001 certification provides independent certification of the quality infrastructure we have built and reinforces our ability to serve customers as a reliable domestic supplier of high-performance synthetic graphite AAM.”

ISO 9001 certification complements, but does not replace, customer-specific product qualification requirements and provides a recognized quality management framework supporting customer qualification and commercial supply.

“ISO 9001 certification reflects the company-wide effort to embed quality into how we operate,” said Meghan Vandelinder, Senior Manager, Quality Control at NOVONIX .“The systems we have established to control our processes, measure performance and continuously improve are essential to meeting our customers' demanding quality and consistency requirements.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is building a resilient North American battery materials supply chain to reduce risk and support U.S. energy independence. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company produces high-performance synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, serving energy storage, electric vehicles, and industrial markets. Through proprietary technologies and expanding manufacturing capacity, NOVONIX is scaling critical battery materials to meet growing global demand.

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