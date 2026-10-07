Todd Pooler Shares Surprise Housing Market Analysis And 2027 Outlook

Surprise housing market outlook for 2027 by Todd Pooler, Realty ONE Group. AI-generated conceptual illustration.

Todd Pooler, REALTOR® with The Pooler Group at Realty ONE Group; Surprise resident since 2006.

Todd Pooler examines local pricing, builder competition and affordability factors shaping the Surprise housing outlook for 2027.

- Todd Pooler, REALTOR®, Realty ONE GroupSURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Todd Pooler, REALTORwith The Pooler Group at Realty ONE Group, is sharing a fall 2026 analysis of the Surprise housing market and a conditional outlook for 2027. Pooler's assessment anticipates broadly steady citywide pricing and continued pressure on properties that struggle to compete on value, assuming no major shock to mortgage costs, employment or available supply.Pooler's central expectation is that affordability and property-level competition will continue to shape negotiations. A home with a realistic price and manageable ownership costs could attract buyers even while another listing in the same city needs a price adjustment."A seller's competition is the next home a buyer can afford. In 2027, pricing, condition and the full monthly payment could matter more than the city's median price," Pooler said.Recent Surprise Market DataFor a consistent local comparison, the assessment uses Redfin's Surprise housing-market snapshot for all home types. For the three months ending August 2026, it reports a median sale price of approximately $425,000, up 1.1% from the same period a year earlier, and 79 days on market compared with 72 a year earlier. The page also reports a median sale price per square foot of $222, down 2.2% year over year.Pooler reads the combination of slightly higher median prices, longer marketing time and softer pricing per square foot as a reason to focus on a home's direct competition. The median also changes with the mix of properties sold; it does not measure the appreciation of every home.The Pooler Group's Surprise market report provides listings and recent transactions for community-level comparisons.Builder Competition and FinancingFor a Surprise buyer considering both a resale home and a new build, the monthly payment can reshape the comparison. When a builder offers a financing incentive or closing-cost contribution, a higher advertised price may still produce a competitive initial payment. That makes the complete financing terms worth examining.Pooler recommends comparing written loan estimates, the payment after a temporary buydown expires, required lender conditions, lot premiums, upgrades, landscaping and ongoing ownership costs. Resale sellers should evaluate those alternatives when deciding whether a price adjustment, repair or permitted closing-cost concession would make their home more competitive.Neighborhood and Community DifferencesA home in an established neighborhood such as Marley Park or Surprise Farms should be evaluated against its relevant alternatives. Newer developments and age-qualified communities can have different property mixes, fees, amenities and buyer priorities. Recent comparable sales and current competing listings should guide the pricing conversation.In 55+ communities, buyers should also account for applicable recreation charges, transfer fees, HOA dues and maintenance. A citywide price headline cannot capture that complete ownership picture.Factors That Could Change the 2027 OutlookA sustained improvement in mortgage affordability, combined with resilient employment and slower growth in available homes, could strengthen demand and support higher prices. Lower rates could also bring more sellers into the market, moderating that effect.Conversely, higher borrowing costs, weaker employment or listings accumulating faster than buyers absorb them could increase price pressure. Pooler plans to watch new listings against pending sales, marketing time, price reductions and concessions within individual price ranges. His outlook is an interpretation of current conditions, not a guarantee or a numerical price forecast.Planning Considerations for Buyers and SellersBuyers can start with a comfortable total housing budget that includes principal, interest, taxes, insurance, applicable community fees and maintenance. Pooler advises judging a purchase on the payment available today; a future refinance should be treated as a possibility rather than a requirement for affordability.Sellers can prepare by reviewing competing homes, addressing condition issues and comparing an offer's expected net proceeds after concessions and selling costs. For households buying and selling, the cost and timing of both transactions belong in the same plan.A lower sale price does not automatically make a move less attractive if the replacement home also becomes more affordable. Likewise, a higher sale price can be offset by a larger loan, a higher interest rate or more expensive ownership costs at the next property. Comparing the estimated cash needed at closing, the new monthly payment and a realistic reserve gives owners a clearer decision than focusing on one sale price.Timing deserves equal attention. Households can discuss sale contingencies, overlapping housing expenses and temporary accommodation before accepting an offer or committing to another purchase. Sellers should also make maintenance records readily available, including information about major systems and any transferable warranties. Clear documentation helps buyers evaluate condition and budget for ownership.Information about Todd Pooler's local experience and community resources is available on his website. Journalists may contact Pooler for commentary on Surprise housing, new-construction competition, 55+ communities and military relocation.Data note: Redfin's Surprise, AZ Housing Market page, reviewed October 7, 2026. The cited snapshot covers all home types, including age-qualified communities, and its trend comparison is for the three months ending August 2026. Figures may be revised. Source:About Todd PoolerTodd Pooler is a full-time REALTORwith The Pooler Group at Realty ONE Group. A Surprise resident since 2006 and licensed in Arizona since 2013, he is a retired U.S. Army Senior NCO with 21 years of service and holds MRP and SFR designations. His professional business name is Todd A. Pooler PLLC. Office: 14815 W. Bell Road, Suite 206, Surprise, AZ 85374.

Todd Pooler

The Pooler Group | Realty ONE Group

+1 602-432-3557

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Todd Pooler Shares Surprise Housing Market Analysis and 2027 Outlook News Provided By Todd Pooler October 07, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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