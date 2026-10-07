Gujarat's National Parks, Sanctuaries To Reopen For Tourists Oct 9

Gujarat Parks Reopen for Festive Season

In view of the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festivals, the Forest Department has decided to open all sanctuaries and national parks in Gujarat for tourists from October 9, 2026.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the decision has been taken with the end of the monsoon season and improvement in road conditions, allowing tourists to visit the state's sanctuaries and national parks more easily. The reopening is also expected to create employment opportunities for local people, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Wildlife Protection Guidelines in Place

Tourists will be allowed entry as per the guidelines of the Forest Department to ensure that wildlife is not disturbed. Tourist activities will be regulated in accordance with Forest Department guidelines, with measures aimed at ensuring wildlife protection and preventing disturbance to animals.

Move Follows National Trend

The move comes as several renowned sanctuaries and national parks across the country have already reopened for tourists from October 1, 2026. Around nine sanctuaries and national parks, including Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, and Pench Tiger Reserve and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, were opened for tourists from October 1. (ANI)

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