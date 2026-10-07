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TSX Flops Wednesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto took the“down” elevator in a major way Wednesday, weighed by resource and financials.
The TSX Composite Index plummeted 607.65 points, or 1.7%, to greet the final bell Wednesday at 35,041.86.
The Canadian dollar settled demurred 0.02 cents to 70.11 cents U.S.
The gold sector weighed things downward, as Snowline Gold caved $1.10, or 6.8%, to $151.10. Americas Gold and Silver gave up 42 cents, or 6.6%, to $5.94.
In materials, Fortuna Silver collapsed $1.44, or 9.1%, to $14.44, while Ngex Minerals chucked $1.12, or 4.5%, to $23.73.
The heavily weighted financials slipped, as Royal Bank of Canada plunged $6.37, or 2.3%, to $272.82, and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell $5.63, or 3.4%, to $162.43.
In consumer staples, one of the few sectors to go north, Saputo climbed 68 cents, or 1.8%, to $38.51, while Loblaw Companies took on 81 cents, or 1.3%, to $62.22.
The telecom sector also moved into the green, TELUS Corporation acquiring 15 cents, or 1.3%, to $11.34, while Cogeco Communications jumped 68 cents, or 1.3%, to $52.50.
In the health-care sector, Extendicare captured $1.11, or 4.2%, to $27.79, while Bausch Health Companies picked up 23 cents, or 2.7%, to $8.79.
In Canada, investors are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point hike by the Bank of Canada by year-end.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange crumbled 12.95 points, or 1.5%, to 871.17
All but three of the 12 subgroups lost strength, with gold and materials sliding 3% each, and financials off 2.3%.
The three gainers were consumer staples, up 0.9%, and while telecoms and health-care each hiked 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as pressure continued to build in the bond market, pushing Treasury yields to levels not seen in more than two decades.
The Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 342.06 points to 51,179.22
The S&P 500 dipped 17.21 points to 7,801.72
The NASDAQ Composite lost 61.2 points to 27,538.69, down from Tuesday's all-time high.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield climbed more than eight basis points to trade at 5.356%. The yield reached its highest level since April 2002. The 30-year bond yield gained more than eight basis points to 5.725%. It had hit its highest level since May 2002.
The latest rise in yields impacted key areas of the market. Bank stocks, for instance, dropped as investors feared higher interest rates would hinder lending activity. Shares of Goldman Sachs moved down nearly 2%, as did Citigroup. Others such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan shed around 1% each.
Technology stocks also came under pressure amid worries that higher borrowing costs would limit the artificial intelligence buildout.
CrowdStrike shares were lower by almost 4%, while Palo Alto Networks sank more than 3% and Meta Platforms lost more than 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged slightly, raising yields to 5.29% from Tuesday's 5.28%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell 41 cents to $89.04 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices let go of $57.30 to $4,129.80 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto took the“down” elevator in a major way Wednesday, weighed by resource and financials.
The TSX Composite Index plummeted 607.65 points, or 1.7%, to greet the final bell Wednesday at 35,041.86.
The Canadian dollar settled demurred 0.02 cents to 70.11 cents U.S.
The gold sector weighed things downward, as Snowline Gold caved $1.10, or 6.8%, to $151.10. Americas Gold and Silver gave up 42 cents, or 6.6%, to $5.94.
In materials, Fortuna Silver collapsed $1.44, or 9.1%, to $14.44, while Ngex Minerals chucked $1.12, or 4.5%, to $23.73.
The heavily weighted financials slipped, as Royal Bank of Canada plunged $6.37, or 2.3%, to $272.82, and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell $5.63, or 3.4%, to $162.43.
In consumer staples, one of the few sectors to go north, Saputo climbed 68 cents, or 1.8%, to $38.51, while Loblaw Companies took on 81 cents, or 1.3%, to $62.22.
The telecom sector also moved into the green, TELUS Corporation acquiring 15 cents, or 1.3%, to $11.34, while Cogeco Communications jumped 68 cents, or 1.3%, to $52.50.
In the health-care sector, Extendicare captured $1.11, or 4.2%, to $27.79, while Bausch Health Companies picked up 23 cents, or 2.7%, to $8.79.
In Canada, investors are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point hike by the Bank of Canada by year-end.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange crumbled 12.95 points, or 1.5%, to 871.17
All but three of the 12 subgroups lost strength, with gold and materials sliding 3% each, and financials off 2.3%.
The three gainers were consumer staples, up 0.9%, and while telecoms and health-care each hiked 0.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as pressure continued to build in the bond market, pushing Treasury yields to levels not seen in more than two decades.
The Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 342.06 points to 51,179.22
The S&P 500 dipped 17.21 points to 7,801.72
The NASDAQ Composite lost 61.2 points to 27,538.69, down from Tuesday's all-time high.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield climbed more than eight basis points to trade at 5.356%. The yield reached its highest level since April 2002. The 30-year bond yield gained more than eight basis points to 5.725%. It had hit its highest level since May 2002.
The latest rise in yields impacted key areas of the market. Bank stocks, for instance, dropped as investors feared higher interest rates would hinder lending activity. Shares of Goldman Sachs moved down nearly 2%, as did Citigroup. Others such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan shed around 1% each.
Technology stocks also came under pressure amid worries that higher borrowing costs would limit the artificial intelligence buildout.
CrowdStrike shares were lower by almost 4%, while Palo Alto Networks sank more than 3% and Meta Platforms lost more than 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged slightly, raising yields to 5.29% from Tuesday's 5.28%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell 41 cents to $89.04 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices let go of $57.30 to $4,129.80 U.S. an ounce.
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