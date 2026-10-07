Arbitrage Group Announces £1.5B Prime Central London Property Acquisitions via Buyer-Side Advisory Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbitrage Group has announced that it has acquired, developed and advised on more than £1.5 billion of property since 2006, including 500 or more homes for private clients through its buyer-side advisory work. The announcement highlights the firm's central London work under founder Aldo Attanasio d'Aponte and its broader activity across acquisition, relocation, commercial property including retail, and residential development.









A Career Built Around the Other Side of the Transaction

For d'Aponte, the buyer-side model is less a marketing category than an answer to who is represented.“Estate agents are paid by sellers. Everything a buyer finds frustrating about the process follows from that one fact,” he says. In practice, the firm's acquisition work includes sourcing, access, valuation discipline, negotiation and, when necessary, recommending that a client does not proceed.

The numbers provide scale, but the day-to-day work remains property-specific: one building, one set of terms and one decision at a time.

The Part of the Business That Stays Put

Development provides a different kind of permanence. The firm's work includes 18–20 York Buildings in Covent Garden, Regent's Walk in St John's Wood and a smaller scheme in Queensway.

Life Outside the Transaction

d'Aponte is London-based and of Italian heritage. He is married and a father of four, with interests in cooking and art. He also supports young adults, students and entrepreneurs through mentoring and internships.

Past Client Work in Central London Retail

Alongside acquisition, relocation and development, Arbitrage Group acts on commercial and retail property, including work for Prada on Bond Street, Rubinacci on Mount Street and Brandy Melville on Neal Street.









Prada, Bond Street, London.

About Arbitrage Group

Arbitrage Group is a buyer-side property advisory and development firm working in prime central London. Founded in 2006, it advises private buyers on acquisition and relocation, acts on commercial and retail property, and develops residential schemes in central London. More at arbitragegroup.com.

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Arbitrage Group Announces £1.5B Prime Central London Property Acquisitions via Buyer-Side Advisory Model

CONTACT: Contact Arbitrage Group...