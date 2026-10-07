MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AIWorkflowProductivityGuide offers step-by-step frameworks for finding automation candidates, setting baselines and measuring real gains, not just adoption

- Denis Scott

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larridin, Inc.®, the platform measuring AI-powered work across the enterprise, today launched AIWorkflowProductivityGuide, a free online guide that helps enterprise leaders measure whether AI tools are improving how work gets done. The guide gives operations, finance and transformation teams a step-by-step way to choose which workflows to automate and to prove each change with before-and-after data.



Most enterprises can now report how many employees use AI. Far fewer can show which workflows got faster, cheaper or more accurate as a result. The guide closes that gap. Its core argument: measure task-level outcomes against a baseline, not adoption rates or self-reported surveys.

The site launches with five resources:

1. A List of the Best AI Workflow Productivity Tools for enterprises - a review of software that integrates into your business and automates multi-step processes via AI agents.

2. How to Improve AI Workflow Productivity (Step by Step) - a seven-step framework: separate repeatable steps from judgment calls, set a baseline, pilot narrowly, keep humans where oversight matters, and validate with before-and-after metrics.

3. How to Run an AI Automation Opportunity Audit - a seven-step process for scoring workflows on frequency, impact and effort, drawing on APQC's Process Classification Framework, the RICE prioritization model and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

4. 7 AI Workflow Productivity Mistakes - common errors, from automating before understanding the bottleneck to ignoring rework and correction time.

5. Signs Your AI Workflow Needs Automation (and Signs It Doesn't) - how to tell a good automation candidate from a judgment-heavy or high-stakes process that should stay manual.

The guide references measurement software where it fits the method, including Larridin Workflow Intelligence, Celonis and UiPath Process Mining, addressing tools that are purely for engineering teams as well as cross-department AI productivity tools like Larridin.

The guide rests on three measurement-first principles:

1. Baseline first. Record how long a task takes, and how often it is redone, before any AI change goes live.

2. Outcomes over adoption. Seat counts and login rates do not show productivity; time saved, error rates and rework do.

3. Pilot, then scale. Test on one team and one workflow, then confirm the gain holds in other contexts.



Availability

The guide is free and available now at aiworkflowproductivityguide. No registration is required.

About Larridin

Larridin is the AI measurement platform. Track ROI on token spend, AI workflows & human/agentic productivity against business outcomes.

Denis Scott

Larridin

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Larridin Launches Guide for Best AI Workflow Productivity Tools for Enterprises News Provided By Larridin October 07, 2026, 22:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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