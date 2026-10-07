Discover The 10 Principles Of Metabolic Reset - Get Reset LLC Launches Free Companion App For The Glucose Reset

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New gamified app lets anyone test the science behind the bestselling metabolic health book - no purchase, login, or continuous glucose monitor required

- SUDIPTA MITRASAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Get Reset LLC today announced the launch of Glucose Reset Learn, a free companion app to the book The Glucose Reset: A Personal Journey by author Sudipta Mitra. The app turns the book's 10 core principles of metabolic health into short, gamified daily lessons - available now, free, at getresetgo.About the AppGlucose Reset Learn was built to answer a simple question: what if the ideas behind a metabolic health book didn't have to stay locked inside the book? The app breaks the 10 principles down into bite-sized lesson cards, followed by a quick self-check quiz after each one, so readers can test their own understanding as they go - not just read about the science, but actually check whether it stuck.Progress is tracked through streaks, badges, and a simple glossary of terms, turning what could be a dense health topic into something closer to a daily habit than homework."I didn't want the ideas in this book to only reach people who were ready to buy it," said Sudipta Mitra. "The app is free, it takes a few minutes a day, and anyone can use it to see for themselves whether these principles hold up - whether or not they ever pick up the book."The 10 Principles1. Minimize Glucose Spikes2. Optimize Meal Composition3. Sequence Your Foods4. Time Your Eating Window5. Move After Meals6. Prioritize Sleep7. Manage Stress8. Stay Hydrated9. Choose the Right Carbohydrates10. Create Personalized Food RulesYou Don't Need a CGM to StartWhile The Glucose Reset is grounded in the author's own experience using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to track his metabolic health, the 10 principles themselves don't require one. Each principle is a standalone, practical habit - how food is sequenced on a plate, when a meal is eaten, a short walk after dinner - that holds up on its own, with or without a device tracking the results.Where a CGM helps is in setting a personal baseline: a way to see, specifically for your own body, which habits move the needle most. It's a tool for measuring progress, not a prerequisite for making any.From Principles to the Full StoryThe app is designed to stand on its own - but for readers who want the complete picture, The Glucose Reset is where the 10 principles are explained in depth: the science behind each one, the author's own three-month journey from a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis to a reversed A1C, and a full week-by-week plan for putting the principles into practice.The Glucose Reset: A Personal Journey is available now in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats.App:Amazon:Website:About Get Reset LLCGet Reset LLC is an independent publisher based in the San Francisco Bay Area, dedicated to publishing personal health and wellness books grounded in real human experience and data-driven insight. The company's mission is to help readers move from confusion to clarity - one reset at a time.Media ContactGet Reset LLCWebsite:Email:...Facebook: facebook/glucosereset · Instagram: @igetreset · X: @getresetllc · TikTok: @getresetllc · YouTube: @letsgetresetThis press release is issued by Get Reset LLC. All rights reserved. © 2026 Get Reset LLC.

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Discover the 10 Principles of Metabolic Reset - Get Reset LLC Launches Free Companion App for The Glucose Reset News Provided By Get Reset LLC October 07, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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