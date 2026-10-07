Dave Taylor, Managing Director -rp-squared

Experthub - For Energy Industry

ExpertHub connects verified energy experts with companies and AI platforms, providing on-demand expertise for projects, decisions and AI-driven workflows.

- Harish Pillai

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SwarmLens, rp-squared and Drillers Launch ExpertHub, Connecting Verified Energy Experts with Projects and AI Platforms

ExpertHub is part of the AssureLens ecosystem, providing the human expertise that powers AI-driven well delivery. Companies can book verified specialists by the hour, the day or the month, with contracting, verification and payment handled on the platform.

SwarmLens, in partnership with Relentless Pursuit of Perfection Ltd (rp2)and Drillers, today announced the launch of ExpertHub, an AI-powered human source currently purpose-built for the energy sector. The platform connects companies with verified energy professionals for adhoc expert engagements or for permanent or contract placements.



PART OF THE ASSURELENS ECOSYSTEM

ExpertHub is much more than a recruitment platform. It is part of the AssureLens, the agentic AI and SME platform for well delivery, where human expertise and AI Agents work together. Experts onboarded through ExpertHub are embedded within AssureLens, where they are available to provide expert opinions, collaborate with project teams and support critical real-time. Expert reviews provide the human-in-the-loop layer needed to validate AI outputs and keep recommendations grounded in engineering judgement.

In a recent pilot with a major Middle Eastern operator, AssureLens and our experts processed 600+ drilling documents and delivered 400+ validated risk entries in under one week.



THE DILEMMA

Mission-critical, coming up with robust plans for safe and effective work, then guiding it through execution and looking back and improving for the future depend on judgement built over decades. Activities like HAZID, HAZOP, Risk Assessments, Peer Reviews, Well Integrity reviews, Well Examination, Root Cause Analysis all benefit from judgement that can only be acquired with experience. Meanwhile,it is increasingly difficult to gain access to this Subject Matter Expertise for the short duration that is needed. There is no straightforward way to access what is waiting in the wings.

The exact person that can fill this gap engineer is ready, willing and able. ExpertHub gives that person a way to be found, define their own rate and availability, and be identified during searches.

"Everyone I know has often learnt things the hard way, and most of us are still willing to help others avoid the same mistake. What has been missing is a simple way to easily link the demand with the available skills. That is until now.”

Dave Taylor, Managing Director -rp2 and my-spread; co-owner of Drillers



THE SOLUTION

Access to Subject Matter Experts (SME). Clients get on-demand input from SMEs and add the human-in-the-loop to the Agentic-AI service. Senior professionals with decades of specialized knowledge register as SME and can monetize their expertise hassle-free. Durations can range from hours to months, continuous or sporadic.

Import Talent. Staff or consultant, permanent or part-time register and benefit from a free CV analysis to improve their search profile, whilst also having to assist with verification and due diligence checks. Clients have a limited free search option, only paying for further access. Candidates are alerted to the search and have the option to tailor their CV more closely to the current search; with verification and validation repeated.

Each party can lay out and agree on partially-negotiable aspects (“the package”) setting boundaries before investing any more time and effort.

Integrated with AssureLens. For organisations, the platform surfaces the right SME when required for deeper judgement, validation or a second opinion during an active project. For experts, this might mean: reviewing evidence, challenging AI outputs, adding the human touch. Every engagement and resulting decision remains traceable.



EXPERTHUB BENEFITS

Global access, remote delivery. The platform reaches a global network. Work permits, travel costs and other challenges fall away. The service can be switched on and off at will; for example: engaging an expert to prepare a drilling fluids tender, re-engaging them for tender evaluation, bringing them into the project team for the well, and releasing them when the work is complete.



BUILT ON INDUSTRY RELATIONSHIPS

ExpertHub brings together SwarmLens's AI capabilities, rp-squared's collective 250 years of expertise; alongside the networks in drillers and my-spread.

The entire platform has been developed with direct input from energy professionals and is currently available as an interactive demo, with early adopters already registered.

"When we started building AssureLens, we asked ourselves one question: What if the industry's best minds were with you to solve the most complex challenges? ExpertHub is our answer. "

Harish Pillai, CEO, SwarmLens



ABOUT SWARMLENS

SwarmLens is an Industrial AI company focused on the energy sector, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with global delivery capabilities. Its product suite includes AssureLens (an SME–agent collaboration platform for the well delivery process), AccioLens (an AI implementation blueprint engine that helps organizations identify and prioritize high-value AI opportunities) and Cognitive Index (a knowledge graph platform that transforms operational data into connected, contextual intelligence).

Website: swarmlens | AssureLens: assurelens | ExpertHub: drillers/



ABOUT RP-SQUARED AND DRILLERS

rp-squared (Relentless Pursuit of Perfection) was founded by Dave Taylor, a wells engineer in 2000 with 45 years of industry experience and a passionate ambassador for the Enabling Environment which underpins Technical Limit thinking. Drillers is one of the world's largest online communities for well professionals.

Website: rp-squared | Drillers: drillers



MEDIA CONTACT

Reshma Nair

Head of Products, SwarmLens

...,

swarmlens | assurelens | drillers | rp-squared | drillers

Harish Pillai

Swarmlens Inc

+1 213-245-4246

Experthub

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SwarmLens, rp-squared and Drillers Launch ExpertHub News Provided By Swarmlens Inc October 07, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.