National Museum Of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Janos Renz-Hotz, CEO Of Sandia Insights, To The Board Of Trustees

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Janos Renz-Hotz

Renz-Hotz brings expertise in artificial intelligence, financial technology, and global markets to the Museum's leadership.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is pleased to announce the appointment of Janos Renz-Hotz to its Board of Trustees. A data scientist turned technology executive, Renz-Hotz brings more than two decades of experience in artificial intelligence, large-scale data systems, financial technology, and global markets to the Museum's leadership.As Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sandia Insights, Inc., an Albuquerque-based FinTech company, Renz-Hotz leads the development of Clarity360, an AI-powered platform designed to bring transparency and rigor to private capital markets. Prior to founding Sandia Insights, he served as a Managing Director at Kroll, where he built and led a risk assessment business that was later spun out to form the company."We are delighted to welcome Janos to our Board of Trustees," said Mark Benak, Chair of the Board of Trustees."His expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and technology innovation will be invaluable as the Museum continues to evolve and expand its educational impact. Janos brings a forward-thinking perspective that aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire curiosity about science, technology, and history."Before joining Sandia Insights, Renz-Hotz spent more than a decade at Bloomberg LP in London and New York. As Global Head of Product for Integrated Compliance and Behavioral Analytics, he led teams of engineers, quantitative researchers, and designers serving over 2,000 institutional clients worldwide. During his tenure, he pioneered the application of machine learning to identify patterns across communications and market data and helped build Bloomberg's Transaction Cost Analysis business into a global franchise. He has also advised regulators including the SEC, FINRA, and ESMA and contributed his financial expertise to artificial intelligence research initiatives at Anthropic."Albuquerque's identity was forged at the frontier of science, and this museum tells that story with uncommon depth and honesty," said Janos Renz-Hotz.“Today we are living through another technological turning point with artificial intelligence. I look forward to helping the Museum use data and digital innovation to reach new audiences, strengthen its long-term foundation, and inspire the next generation of New Mexico's scientists and engineers."Beyond his professional accomplishments, Renz-Hotz has demonstrated a strong commitment to service and philanthropy. An instrument-rated private pilot with more than 1,500 flight hours, he volunteers with Elevated Access and other aviation-related charities. His service also includes volunteer work with soup kitchens in New York and London, as well as leading departmental philanthropy initiatives during his time at Bloomberg. A dual American and Swiss citizen, he is fluent in English, German, French, and Italian.Renz-Hotz holds a Master of Science in Management and Finance with Distinction from Bayes Business School at City, University of London, as well as a Joint-Honours BA/BSc in Software Engineering and International Business from the University of Sunderland, including study at Macquarie University in Sydney."We are honored to welcome Janos to our Board of Trustees," said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "His leadership in artificial intelligence, global technology markets, and innovation will help strengthen the Museum's ability to engage new audiences and ensure that we remain at the forefront of science education and historical interpretation."As a member of the Board of Trustees, Renz-Hotz will support the Museum's strategic planning, innovation initiatives, and long-term sustainability, helping advance its mission to preserve and interpret the history and science of the Atomic Age for audiences worldwide.###About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the Atomic Age in an objective, thought-provoking way. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit nuclearmuseum for more information.

Bernadette C. Robin

National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

+1 505-245-2137

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National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Janos Renz-Hotz, CEO of Sandia Insights, to the Board of Trustees News Provided By The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History October 07, 2026, 22:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Science



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