Third Annual Vampire Happy Hour Returns To Historic 100 Men Hall To Celebrate Release Of 'V-Life: The Outing'

V-Life: The Outing is the newly released third installment in the perilous and hilarious saga of Sugar Bernstein and her undead friends living the van life on the down low.

Free costume party and book signing celebrates the newest novel from author Honey Parker; donations benefit scholarship fund for local young women of color.

- Amazon reviewerBAY SAINT LOUIS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Honey Parker is celebrating the release of her newest novel,“V-Life: The Outing” with the third annual Vampire Happy Hour on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street, Bay St. Louis. The event is free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.The evening includes a book signing, a costume contest, signature cocktails, and garlic-heavy“anti-vampire” pizza. Organizers say the event has grown each year. Last year's surprise guests were a troupe of choreographed zombie dancers.The grand prize for the costume contest winner is to be written into Parker's next book as a character. "It caught me completely off guard how much this would mean to people," said Parker. "The winners love it. They can't wait to find out if they're good or evil, if they live, or if they die then live again."“V-Life: The Outing” is the third book in Parker's "V-Life" series about Sugar Bernstein, a Jewish New York advertising creative director turned vampire who takes to the road in a van. In the new book, set five years later, Sugar is living in self-imposed exile on Spain's Costa del Sol, singing in a bar, and trying to protect her friends and family by have no contact with them. Her story this time around includes blackmail, bar fights, jail time, and a Passover with attack dogs, all before real life pulls her back home, where she must decide whether to come out to her family as undead.A LANDMARK VENUE100 Men Hall, a Mississippi Blues Trail landmark, was built in 1922 by the One Hundred Members' Debating Benevolent Association. It was a stop on the Chitlin' Circuit, the network of venues that booked Black musicians and entertainers during the Jim Crow era. Performers who appeared on its stage include Ray Charles, James Brown, B.B. King, and Etta James.Parker said 100 Men Hall owner Rachel Dangermond welcomed the event, and the two discussed the shared history of Black and Jewish communities in the South and Dangermond's vision for the Hall as a place to celebrate all cultures.EVENT DETAILS.What: Third Annual Vampire Happy Hour and“V-Life: The Outing” book release celebration.When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 5:00pm - 7:00pm.Where: 100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street, Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi.Admission: Free. Cash bar. Books for sale. Free pizza while it lasts. Donations are welcome for the 100 WOMEN DBA scholarship fund for local young women of color.ABOUT HONEY PARKERAuthor Honey Parker is based in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The first novel in the vampire series,“V-Life: So It Begins,” won a Readers' Favorite Award for YA Horror. She is presently developing it for TV with Hollywood director Claudia Yarmy, whose director credits include“Lucifer,”“Manifest,”“Riverdale” and“CSI: Vegas.” Honey is previously responsible for the“Careful-ish” trilogy of comic novels about six friends in COVID lockdown drinking too much and making bad choices. She is also the Executive Producer on the new documentary short film,“Little Miss Margherita: A Misunderstood Pizza in a Misunderstood Place,” which is directed by her husband, Blaine Parker.ABOUT 100 MEN HALLThe Hall changed hands and purposes until Rachel Dangermond purchased it in 2018. She resurrected the original 1894 charter, a 501c3 federal nonprofit, with the intent to preserve and maintain the site, to collaborate with artists to tell and document its story, and to continue the“sacred” act of hosting live music. The original mission to aid the African American community has enlarged to include other undervalued cultures, including the Latin, Jewish, and LGBTQ communities. The Hall is supported by a membership organization, 100 WOMEN DBA, as well as by donations, sponsorships, and rentals.

Honey Parker

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Third Annual Vampire Happy Hour Returns to Historic 100 Men Hall to Celebrate Release of 'V-Life: The Outing' News Provided By Slow Burn Story Lab October 07, 2026, 22:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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