Executable Technologies Launches Oria, An AI Voice Assistant Built With Africa In Mind

Meet Oria: The AI Voice Assistant

Built with Africa in mind, Oria works by voice, text and camera, writes in a dozen African languages, and has no subscription and no ads.

- Oluwayemisi Ogunbamise, co-founder and CEO, Executable Technologies Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executable Technologies Inc. has launched Oria, an AI voice assistant built with Africa in mind, but made to work for anyone, anywhere. Oria runs on the web at askoria, on iPhone through the App Store and on Android through Google Play. Since its beta release, Oria has grown organically to more than 700 users in 56 countries, with zero marketing.

Oria serves the formal and informal sectors alike, helping people with the work in front of them. A student revises for an exam, an office worker drafts an official letter, a mechanic points the camera at an engine and follows the repair step by step, and a farmer works out the fertilizer dose for a field.

Oria writes in a dozen African languages: Hausa, Yorùbá, Igbo, Pidgin, Swahili, Wolof, Amharic, Lingala, Twi, Zulu, Kinyarwanda and Shona, and replies in the language it is written to. It also writes in Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese and German, and works in French and English both in writing and out loud. For students, Oria also knows the school levels and national exams of 94 countries, including the GCSE, the BAC and the WASSCE.

"Every language left out of technology is a community left out of opportunity. Oria is how we start closing that gap," said Oluwayemisi Ogunbamise, co-founder and CEO of Executable Technologies Inc.

Most AI assistants are sold as a monthly subscription paid by card in US dollars. Oria has no subscription. Users buy credits only when they need them and keep what they buy, because credits never expire.

One account works on every device. At launch, Oria can:

. hold a live voice conversation that the user can interrupt, and that keeps going with the phone in a pocket

. read what the camera sees during a voice call, or a photo sent in the chat, such as a textbook page, a medicine leaflet or an administrative form

. explain lessons from secondary school to university, correct exercises step by step, and build quizzes and revision cards for the student's exams

. draft letters, emails, reports and meeting minutes, and produce Word, Excel and PowerPoint files that export to PDF

. summarize a long report or protocol into its key points, figures and next actions

. search the web for prices, opening hours and news, and cite the pages it used

On askoria, Oria shows how it works for eight groups: students, professionals, traders, artisans, office staff, teachers, health workers and farmers. For health workers, it helps with notes and paperwork, but it does not diagnose or prescribe.

Availability

Oria has been available worldwide since its public launch on October 5, 2026. The app itself comes in French and English.

Every new account starts with free credits, and no card is required. After that, users top up whenever they choose, with credit packs starting at the equivalent of $5.60 in local currency. There are no automatic charges.

Users pay in their local currency: by card in any country, by mobile money (Orange Money, OPay, MTN MoMo, Moov and others), by bank transfer and by USSD.

About Oria

Oria is an AI voice assistant for school, work and daily life, built with Africa in mind, but made to work for anyone, anywhere. It serves people in both the formal and informal sectors, from students and office staff to traders, artisans and farmers. It works by text, by voice and through the phone camera, on the web at askoria and on iOS and Android. It has no subscription and shows no ads.

About Executable Technologies Inc.

Executable Technologies (ExeApps) is a consulting and engineering firm founded in 2004 and headquartered in Atlanta, with a presence in Conakry, Lagos and Brazzaville. It designs and operates critical infrastructure for telecom operators, government ministries and large enterprises, and builds applied AI for business processes. More at exeapps.

About O3Studios

O3Studios is a tech studio and incubator based in Conakry, Guinea. Each semester it selects six Guinean tech talents and backs them for six months with a salary, a product mentor and equity in the startup they build. Oria was designed at the studio. More at o3studios.

Amadou Balde

Executable Techcnologies Inc.

+1 678-871-6630

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