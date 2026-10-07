Circle And Tereina Bring Usdc And Eurc Payments To Sap Workflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Circle and Tereina are bringing regulated stablecoin payments into SAP systems used by eligible business customers. The companies will integrate USDC and EURC with SAP Pay and SAP Cloud ERP through Tereina's payment infrastructure. The agreement connects blockchain settlement with established corporate payment, treasury, and accounting processes.

USDC Enters SAP Enterprise Payment Workflows

Circle and Tereina announced the integration on October 7 as part of a broader enterprise payments initiative. Under the agreement, eligible businesses can send and receive USDC through applications already connected with their financial operations. Therefore, companies can access dollar-denominated stablecoin payments without building separate blockchain payment infrastructure.

USDC will support transactions that businesses traditionally process through dollar-based banking and payment systems. Tereina will connect those transactions with SAP applications while keeping existing financial workflows available to corporate teams. As a result, finance departments can manage stablecoin settlement alongside established payment and treasury processes.

The partnership also gives Circle wider access to companies operating through SAP's enterprise software network. SAP technology supports financial, supply chain, procurement, and commercial operations across businesses in numerous global industries. Consequently, Circle can introduce USDC to enterprise customers without requiring major changes to their core business software.

EURC Expands Euro Stablecoin Payments Through SAP

EURC will provide the euro-denominated component of the new stablecoin payment infrastructure. Businesses using supported SAP applications can process eligible euro transactions through Tereina while maintaining familiar enterprise financial systems. This approach links regulated digital currency payments with existing accounting and treasury operations.

The integration could also support cross-border transactions where businesses require digital settlement without relying on separate crypto applications. Companies can use EURC within the same infrastructure that manages other corporate financial activities and payment requirements. Meanwhile, Tereina plans to make stablecoin functionality a standard feature within supported enterprise applications.

Circle has also sought stronger regulatory positioning for its stablecoin operations across major international markets. The company has recently called for changes to specific stablecoin provisions under the European Union's MiCA framework. Therefore, wider enterprise use of EURC would complement Circle's efforts to expand regulated euro-denominated digital payment infrastructure.

Arc Supports Settlement As Circle Expands Enterprise Reach

Arc will operate as the preferred blockchain for the payment arrangement between Circle and Tereina. The network will support settlement while businesses continue interacting with familiar SAP-linked systems rather than separate blockchain interfaces. This structure allows companies to combine digital settlement with established enterprise controls and operational processes.

Circle and Tereina also plan proof-of-value programs with selected customers during the early rollout. In addition, the companies intend to train treasury and payments specialists who will manage the new payment capabilities. These programs will help corporate teams understand settlement processes and integrate stablecoins into existing financial operations.

Both companies also plan to work with payment providers and other ecosystem partners as adoption develops. Their cooperation will focus on payment settlement, treasury management, and cross-border movement of corporate funds using stablecoins. The partnership extends Circle 's enterprise strategy while giving SAP-linked businesses another route for using regulated digital currencies.

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