Robinhood Adds $25 Million In Bitcoin To Its Corporate Balance Sheet

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood has added $25 million in Bitcoin to its corporate balance sheet, strengthening its direct exposure to the cryptocurrency sector. The trading platform confirmed the purchase on October 7 during the Token2049 conference in Singapore. The move separates Robinhood's corporate Bitcoin position from billions of dollars in customer crypto assets.

Robinhood Adds Bitcoin to Corporate Treasury

Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood's crypto and international chief, disclosed the purchase during an interview with The Block. He said the company invested to align its corporate strategy with the broader Bitcoin ecosystem. However, the purchase remains relatively small compared with Robinhood's overall market value.

Robinhood shares closed Tuesday at $112 after declining 1.85% during the trading session. Consequently, the company carried a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion before announcing the Bitcoin purchase. The $25 million allocation therefore represents only a limited portion of Robinhood's overall corporate assets.

The purchase also follows earlier discussions about adding Bitcoin directly to Robinhood 's balance sheet. Chief Executive Vlad Tenev previously confirmed that management had considered holding the cryptocurrency as a corporate asset. Robinhood has now joined other public companies that maintain Bitcoin positions beyond customer custody operations.

Customer Bitcoin Holdings Remain Separate

Robinhood keeps its corporate Bitcoin holdings separate from cryptocurrencies held on behalf of platform customers. The company reportedly safeguards nearly $25 billion in customer-owned digital assets across its custody wallets. Those holdings include more than 185,000 Bitcoin valued at approximately $15.6 billion.

Meanwhile, corporate Bitcoin adoption continues across several publicly listed companies with large treasury strategies. Strategy purchased another 334 Bitcoin between September 28 and October 4 for approximately $28.7 million. The company paid an average of $85,838.80 for each Bitcoin during the latest acquisition.

Strategy now holds approximately 848,000 Bitcoin after continuing its long-running corporate accumulation program. Robinhood's approach remains considerably smaller and focuses more heavily on expanding its trading and blockchain services. Still, the new position gives Robinhood direct Bitcoin exposure alongside its existing crypto business.

Robinhood Expands Crypto Products and Blockchain Services

Robinhood has also expanded its crypto product range while increasing its presence across derivatives and blockchain-based financial services. Last week, the company announced plans to introduce perpetual futures for eligible United States customers. The planned offering will support long and short positions across several major cryptocurrencies.

Supported assets will include Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid 's HYPE token. Robinhood has also expanded Robinhood Chain, its Layer 2 blockchain developed using Arbitrum technology. The network launched its public mainnet in July and reached $1.05 billion in total value locked.

Additionally, Robinhood offers Stock Tokens, allowing eligible users to trade tokenized equities around the clock through Robinhood Chain. The platform currently has about 28 million funded accounts, including roughly 27 million accounts in the United States. Bitcoin traded near $84,280 following the announcement, moving between approximately $83,647 and $86,648 during the day.

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