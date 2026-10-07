Hunter Biden Says 'LAPTOP' Token Isn't A Rug Pull, Claims It's Trolling

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hunter Biden has released a detailed public account of the $LAPTOP memecoin he helped launch, pointing to on-chain activity to argue that key“founder” wallets did not hold funds long after the token's debut. The claims, shared in a series of X posts, center on blockchain data and a separate“launch report” published with the project's materials.

In his posts, Biden said that 300 million tokens sitting in wallets associated with the memecoin's founders“haven't moved since launch.” He also argued that price action around the token's initial burst resembled classic extraction-style launches, citing activity by two“professional trading firms” hired by the project.

Hunter Biden says 300 million tokens in wallets tied to the $LAPTOP memecoin founders have remained unmoved since launch. Biden and a separate“launch report” both describe liquidity and sell-pressure dynamics shortly after the token's peak on Sept. 9. The report attributes rapid fund withdrawals to“Market Maker 1” after the price topped out, driving sell-side liquidity toward zero. Biden claims one market maker earned about $686,000 from decentralized exchange liquidity and that another“took in about $2.18 million more than it spent” through trading. The project says founder-related token holdings are locked for six months and that it will continue burning unclaimed tokens from airdrops.

Key takeawaysOn-chain claims about founder wallets

According to Biden's Wednesday X posts, the blockchain evidence he shared focuses on token flows after the memecoin's launch. He stated that 300 million tokens in wallets associated with the $LAPTOP memecoin founders have not moved since launch.

Biden connected that static wallet behavior with the project's broader launch mechanics, and he argued that price charts tell a familiar story: in his words, the early pricing looked“like every celebrity rug ever” following the token's debut on Sept. 9.

Rather than centering his explanation on the overall token narrative, Biden pointed attention toward liquidity behavior and the timing of when funds were withdrawn relative to the token's peak.

Liquidity timing and market makers at the center

Biden said the most significant beneficiaries around the early spike were not named individual investors but“two professional trading firms” hired by the project. He characterized the firms as market makers and claimed that their actions occurred within seconds of the memecoin reaching its high point.

In the posts, Biden described two separate outcomes: one market maker made $686,000 through liquidity positions on decentralized exchanges, while the other“took in about $2.18 million more than it spent” via trading.

The same general storyline appears in a“launch report” posted as a PDF on the memecoin's website. That document, prepared by Delaware-based intelligence consultancy Groom Lake, is positioned as an analysis of the token's launch structure and trading dynamics.

What the“launch report” says happened after the peak

In the report, the authors describe a rapid withdrawal of funds intended for sellers shortly after the token's top. The publication states that“the money for sellers was pulled right after the peak.” It further claims that 84 seconds after the price topped out,“Market Maker 1 withdrew its money,” causing the cash available for people trying to sell near the then-current price to drop from $16,157 to zero.

While Biden frames the findings as evidence of extraction-like launch behavior, the key takeaway for readers is the sequence itself: the report highlights a short window between a peak price event and the removal of sell-side liquidity, which is exactly the kind of timing that can shape how quickly market depth disappears after hype -driven pumps.

For traders, the practical implication is that token launches may not be limited to order-book mechanics alone-liquidity provisioning, market-maker withdrawal behavior, and time-to-withdraw can be just as important as the headline price move.

Why Biden says he launched-and what remains locked

In his posts, Biden offered a personal motivation for sharing the analysis. He said the project was intended as a response to what he characterized as“max extraction” and as an attempt to“troll every grift,” adding that he believed transparency mattered. He also referenced a commitment to lockups and the publication of what he called a MiCA disclosure, and said he hoped the effort could support charities he cares about.

Biden also said he planned to set aside 5% of tokens for charity, while acknowledging incentives tied to keeping the project active. His explanation included references to political figures and people he said had criticized the project as a scam, particularly those he claimed he refused to pay as“key opinion leaders.”

Beyond the rhetorical context, the project's stated mechanics may be the most relevant part for users watching future token behavior. Biden said the $LAPTOP founder memecoins will remain locked for six months after launch. He also said the team will continue burning unclaimed tokens from airdrops.

Broader memecoin drama and what to watch next

The $LAPTOP token draws on the ongoing political and media controversy around Biden's laptop, which was repeatedly invoked in right-wing circles and was tied to lawsuits filed by Biden over privacy laws. Those ties help explain why the memecoin has attracted more than the usual category of speculative attention.

Separately, the article notes Biden's critical stance toward World Liberty Financial, describing it as“corruption at a scale we've never seen” in an earlier post. The landscape of memecoin launches also remains crowded with controversy; criticism has continued around other politically branded tokens, including“Official Trump (TRUMP )” which launched shortly before January 2025, and has been met with claims of rug-pull behavior and corruption allegations.

For the $LAPTOP community and observers, the next developments to watch are straightforward: whether the six-month lockups hold as described, whether remaining liquidity and trading dynamics align with the report's claims as time passes, and how unclaimed airdrop token burning continues to affect supply and sell pressure.

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