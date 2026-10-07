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BAR LEONE, HONG KONG, IS THE WORLD's BEST BAR AS THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST BARS 2026 IS REVEALED


2026-10-07 06:30:47
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
The 50 / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
BAR LEONE, HONG KONG, IS THE WORLD'S BEST BAR AS THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST BARS 2026 IS REVEALED
07.10.2026 / 23:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Bar Leone , Hong Kong is named The World's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Asia
  • Shingo Gokan is awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award
  • Melbourne's Three Horses receives the Campari One to Watch Award
  • The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award goes to Line, Athens
  • Bar Mauro in Mexico City takes the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award, entering at No.10
  • Athens' The Bar in Front of the Bar secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 28 places to No.19
  • Paradiso, Barcelona is named Rémy Martin Legend of the List
  • Schmuck, New York, claims the Three Cents Best New Opening Award
  • Isa Mejia from Ecuador receives The 50 Best Bars Scholarship
  • Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is given to Edinburgh's Panda & Sons
  • The SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award goes to Saikindō, Abu Dhabi
  • Takuma Watanabe was named Altos Bartenders' Bartender and Alquímico, Cartagena, received the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award
MILAN, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual list of The 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was unveiled this evening in Milan, Italy. The 18th edition once again united the global bar community in recognition of those at the forefront of the international cocktail scene.

For the full 1-50 list, click here Moebius Milano (No.2), Cartagena's Alquimíco (No.3), Bangkok's Bar Us (No.4) and Athens' Line (No.5). Faye Huggett, Director of Community for The 50 Best Bars, says: "It is with immense pride that we once again announce Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier. To be the first No.1 from Asia was already an outstanding achievement but to retain the title for a second year shows the true impact of Cocktail Popolari. Beyond the No.1, this year's rankings are a powerful reflection of the extraordinary talent, dedication and hospitality that continue to elevate bar culture around the world." Media centre:

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View original content to download multimedia: rt?NewsItemId=EN51741&Transmission_Id=202610071717PR_NEWS_EURO_ND__EN51741&DateId=20261007 07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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