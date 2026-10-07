Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations.

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