Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report third-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, November 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings materials will be available on the company's website at . On Friday, November 6, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT). A webcast link to the conference call and replay link will be available on the company's website.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations.
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