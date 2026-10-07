Neo Dental Beverly Hills Introduces Neo-Essentialism: A Modern Approach To Clinical Decision-Making And A New Way To Think About Dentistry's Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As dentistry moves toward regeneration, artificial intelligence, and biologic preservation, the Beverly Hills dentist behind the concept is asking whether progress may increasingly be defined by what clinicians can preserve, not only by what they can repair or replace.

Beverly Hills, CA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Dental, a Beverly Hills dental practice led by Dr. Sol Shahri, is introducing an approach to clinical decision-making called Neo-Essentialism, built around a deceptively simple question: Can we achieve the same, or an even better, long-term outcome while preserving more of what nature gave the patient?







Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Sol Shahri reviews a digital intraoral scan with a patient at Neo Dental in Beverly Hills, where Neo-Essentialism informs a treatment-planning approach focused on preserving natural biology and long-term outcomes.

Imagine visiting your dentist twenty years from now.

Instead of drilling a cavity, damaged enamel is regenerated. Instead of removing the nerve from a tooth, diseased pulp heals itself. Artificial intelligence identifies disease years before symptoms appear.

If this is where dentistry is heading, Dr. Shahri believes the philosophy guiding treatment decisions needs to evolve with it.

Neo-Essentialism is designed to help clinicians consider not only whether a treatment works, but also what biological cost comes with achieving that result.

"Every dental procedure comes with a biological cost," says Dr. Shahri. "Removing enamel, dentin, pulp, bone, or healthy tissue may sometimes be necessary. But once natural biology is removed, we cannot truly recreate it exactly as nature made it. Before making an irreversible decision, we should ask whether that biological cost is justified."

The Law of Biological Cost

At the center of Neo-Essentialism is a principle Dr. Shahri calls The Law of Biological Cost:

Every irreversible procedure carries a biological cost. That cost should only be paid when its long-term benefits justify what nature is giving up.

Rather than beginning with, "What procedure should we perform?" Neo-Essentialism encourages clinicians to first ask:

Neo-Essentialism is not meant to replace existing schools of thought. Minimally invasive dentistry, biomimetic dentistry, adhesive dentistry, preventive care, and regenerative approaches have all advanced the effort to preserve teeth and improve outcomes.

Neo-Essentialism places those possibilities within a broader decision-making framework by asking a question before the procedure is selected: Is there another path that can achieve the goal while preserving more of what the patient already has?

What That Means Today

Today, the biology at stake may include enamel, dentin, pulp, bone, soft tissue, and other natural structures that become increasingly difficult to replace once lost.

In cosmetic dentistry, that may mean considering no-prep or minimally prepared veneers when appropriate rather than automatically removing substantial healthy enamel.

In restorative dentistry, it may mean considering a bonded onlay rather than a full-coverage crown when the clinical situation allows it.

For certain early lesions, technologies such as resin infiltration, remineralization therapies, and silver diamine fluoride (SDF) may provide options before conventional restorative treatment becomes necessary.

The goal is not simply to choose the smallest procedure. It is to choose the treatment that achieves the desired outcome while respecting the value of the biology being altered.

"This isn't about doing less dentistry," Dr. Shahri says. "It's about doing the right dentistry. Sometimes the right treatment is a crown, a root canal, an implant, or a major reconstruction. Neo-Essentialism simply asks us to make sure the biological cost is worth paying before we pay it."

A Philosophy Designed for Dentistry's Future

That question may become even more important as dentistry moves beyond repairing damaged structures and begins learning how to regenerate them.

Tomorrow's clinicians may make decisions involving stem-cell regeneration, pulp regeneration, enamel regeneration, tissue engineering, biologic implants, AI-guided preventive care, and technologies that have not yet been invented.

"Technology will change," Dr. Shahri says. "What we're capable of preserving will change. What we're capable of regenerating will change. The philosophy has to be flexible enough to evolve with the science."

That leads to one of the central paradoxes behind the concept:

The greatest breakthrough in dentistry may not be a new procedure. It may be learning when not to perform one.

This concept has resonated with patients, as Neo Dental in Beverly Hills, led by Dr. Sol Shahri, has become a destination for those searching for the best dentist in Beverly Hills. Many of those patients are looking for an approach centered on preservation, thoughtful treatment planning, natural cosmetics, and long-term outcomes.

Neo-Essentialism has become the guiding clinical philosophy at Neo Dental in Beverly Hills, where the practice recently surpassed 200 five-star patient reviews.

For Dr. Shahri, the milestone is an encouraging sign that patients can respond positively to his approach.

"When patients understand that we're thinking about what we want them to still have twenty or thirty years from now, it changes the conversation," Dr. Shahri says.

Neo Dental hopes Neo-Essentialism contributes to a broader discussion about how dentistry defines progress.

"For generations, dentistry has measured progress by what we can repair and replace," says Dr. Shahri. "I believe the next generation of dentistry will also measure progress by what we can preserve."







Neo Dental in Beverly Hills, where Neo-Essentialism guides the practice's approach to treatment planning and preservation of natural biology.

About Neo Dental Beverly Hills

Neo Dental is a comprehensive dental practice in Beverly Hills, California, providing preventive, cosmetic, restorative, implant, clear aligner, and emergency dental care. Led by Dr. Sol Shahri, the practice is guided by Neo-Essentialism, a clinical decision-making philosophy centered on preserving patients' natural biology while pursuing exceptional long-term health, function, and aesthetics through thoughtful treatment planning and modern technology.

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