National Police Dog Foundation Officially Opens Applications For K9 Line-Of-Duty Death National Memorial

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The National Police Dog Foundation announced today that it is officially accepting applications to honor law enforcement K9s who have died in the line of duty.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Police Dog Foundation announced today that it is officially accepting applications to honor law enforcement K9s who have died in the line of duty. Submissions are now open at the K9 Line of Duty Form, where agencies and handlers can apply for their K9's inclusion in the Foundation's national Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) memorial program.The program provides lasting national recognition for K9s who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities, ensuring their stories and service are permanently preserved and honored.SUBMISSION CRITERIAEach application is individually reviewed by the Foundation's K9 LODD Committee to ensure consistent application of memorial criteria. To be considered, a submission generally must meet the following:The K9 was employed by a recognized municipal, county, state, tribal, or federal law enforcement agencyThe K9's death resulted directly from official law enforcement duties - including apprehension, tracking, area searches, detection work, search and rescue, tactical operations, patrol deployment, officer protection, agency-authorized training, operational vehicle crashes, environmental hazards, or criminal assaultDelayed line-of-duty deaths may also be considered when veterinary documentation confirms the death resulted from injuries sustained in the line of duty.Agencies are asked to submit supporting documentation - including agency and handler information, K9 service history, incident details, cause of death, and photographs - for review by the Committee. Submission of an application does not guarantee inclusion; the Committee evaluates every case individually and may request additional documentation before making a final determination.Applications are accepted for K9s who died in the line of duty in any year, and every approved K9 is added to the Foundation's growing digital tribute display, ensuring their service and sacrifice are permanently preserved as part of the national historical record. Given the volume of cases anticipated in this inaugural cycle, submissions involving 2025 line-of-duty deaths will be reviewed and processed first.2027 NATIONAL POLICE K9 MEMORIAL SERVICEEach year's National Police K9 Memorial Service honors K9s who died in the line of duty during the calendar year immediately preceding that service. K9s killed in the line of duty in 2026 will be approved through this year's submission process and formally honored at the 2027 National Police K9 Memorial Service, held during National Police Week in Washington, DC. The annual service brings together handlers, agencies, dignitaries, and supporters from across the country to pay tribute to the K9s who gave their lives in service to their communities.In addition to the memorial service, the names of each year's honored K9s are etched onto an annual plaque added to the Foundation's digital tribute display - currently in development - at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, DC, ensuring their service and sacrifice are preserved as part of the national historical record alongside the law enforcement officers memorialized there.HOW TO APPLYAgencies and handlers wishing to submit a K9 for consideration can access the full application and documentation requirements at the K9 Line of Duty Form.ABOUT THE NATIONAL POLICE DOG FOUNDATIONOur mission is to honor the K9 heroes who have died in the line of duty, and to bring awareness and raise funds for the purchase, training, and emergency medical care of active and retired law enforcement K9s nationwide. Donations help with (not limited to) the replacement and training of fallen K9s and the Annual National Police K9 Memorial Service.The National Police Dog Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Tax identification number: 77-0496014.

Alex Kowalski

National Police Dog Foundation

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National Police Dog Foundation Officially Opens Applications for K9 Line-of-Duty Death National Memorial News Provided By National Police Dog Foundation October 07, 2026, 21:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Law, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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