Award-Winning 'LA Jesus' Now Available On Amazon And Apple TV

Poster art for LA Jesus

A troubled executive meets a homeless man on Venice Beach who claims to be Jesus Christ, setting him on an unexpected journey of redemption.

- Richard BoddingtonTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, ONTARIO - Award-winning feature film“LA Jesus,” starring Natasha Henstridge, Bradley Stryker and Galen Gering, is now available for audiences to watch on Amazon and Apple TV.Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Richard Boddington,“LA Jesus” tells the story of a troubled executive whose life takes an unexpected turn after he encounters a homeless man on Venice Beach who claims to be Jesus Christ.What begins as an unlikely meeting develops into a thought-provoking journey that challenges ideas about faith, success, compassion and redemption against the backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles.Natasha Henstridge (“Species,”“The Whole Ten Yards”) leads the cast alongside Bradley Stryker (“Terrifier 3,”“Cold Pursuit”) and Galen Gering (“Days of Our Lives”). Terral Altom portrays the mysterious homeless man at the center of the story.“LA Jesus” has earned recognition on the international film festival circuit, including Best Picture honors at the Cannes World Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Awards, Crown Point International Film Festival and Global Film Festival Awards Los Angeles.The film has also received awards for directing, screenplay, cinematography and its exploration of social and philosophical themes.Boddington says the film was designed to ask a simple but provocative question: What would happen if someone claiming to be Jesus appeared today-not in a church or a place of worship, but among the homeless on the streets of Los Angeles?Rather than providing an easy answer,“LA Jesus” follows its characters as they confront their own beliefs, ambitions and assumptions about the people around them.Shot on location in Los Angeles, including Venice Beach, the independent feature combines drama, humor and social commentary with a contemporary story about a man searching for meaning in a world increasingly defined by wealth, status and appearances.“LA Jesus” is now available to watch on Amazon and Apple TV.

Richard DC Boddington

LA Jesus Film Studios Inc.

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Trailer for LA Jesus

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Award-Winning 'LA Jesus' Now Available on Amazon and Apple TV News Provided By LA Jesus Film Studios Inc. October 07, 2026, 22:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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