New Book Challenges The 'Waiting Room' Mentality Around Christian Singlehood

Kingdom Wife: Becoming Whole in Christ Before Saying“I Do” by Kristen Angela

Kristen Angela, author of Kingdom Wife: Becoming Whole in Christ Before Saying“I Do,” a new Christian living book for single women pursuing wholeness in Christ.

Kingdom Wife calls single Christian women beyond waiting for marriage and toward wholeness, healing, purpose and deeper intimacy with Jesus.

- Kristen AngelaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As dating, marriage and“wife preparation” conversations continue to shape much of the Christian relationship space, author Kristen Angela is challenging single women to reconsider what their season of singleness is actually for.Her upcoming Christian living book, Kingdom Wife: Becoming Whole in Christ Before Saying“I Do,” confronts what Angela describes as a“waiting room” mentality-the belief, whether spoken or unspoken, that a woman's life, purpose or becoming will truly begin once marriage arrives.Instead, Kingdom Wife invites single Christian women to pursue wholeness in Christ now.“Singlehood is not a waiting room where we sit until someone chooses us,” Angela said.“Our healing, our purpose, our intimacy with Jesus and our identity in Him do not have to wait for marriage.”When Preparing for Marriage Becomes the FocusKingdom Wife is not a formula for finding a husband or a checklist for becoming“wife material.”While acknowledging that the desire for marriage can be sincere, Angela challenges women to examine whether that desire has begun to occupy a place in their hearts that belongs to Christ.Through biblical teaching, personal reflection and practical encouragement, the book explores identity in Christ, emotional healing, rejection, unhealthy attachments, surrender, holiness, renewing the mind, guarding the heart and discovering purpose in the present season.“Wanting marriage isn't the problem,” Angela said.“But marriage cannot give us what only Jesus can. A woman doesn't have to deny her desire to be married, but that desire should never become the source of her identity, worth or relationship with God.”Wholeness Is Not a Strategy for MarriageAt the heart of Kingdom Wife is an important distinction: pursuing wholeness in Christ is not another method for obtaining marriage.Angela challenges the transactional idea that if a woman heals enough, prays enough or becomes spiritually mature enough, marriage should be the expected reward.“Wholeness is not a strategy for getting a husband,”Angela said.“The goal is Christ.”That message also emerged from Angela's personal journey.Her own desire for marriage eventually led her to confront deeper issues involving rejection, emotional attachments, identity, the desire to be chosen and what genuine surrender to Christ required.“I know what it is like to desire marriage deeply,” Angela said.“But God began showing me that there were places in my heart that needed Him-not simply a change in my relationship status. That changed the way I understood my single season.”Becoming Whole Before“I Do”Written specifically for single Christian women who desire marriage, Kingdom Wife encourages readers to pursue healing and spiritual maturity without treating their present lives as preparation rooms for their future ones.The book also challenges women not to postpone purpose, obedience or intimacy with God until their relationship status changes.“Before the title of wife ever comes, there is an identity that already belongs to us in Christ,” Angela said.“Marriage may become part of a woman's story, but Jesus is not the opening act while she waits for it. He is the center.”Through Kingdom Wife, Angela hopes to expand conversations within churches, women's ministries, singles ministries, Christian book clubs and faith-based media about how Christian communities discuss singleness, marriage, identity and spiritual formation.About Kingdom WifeKingdom Wife: Becoming Whole in Christ Before Saying“I Do” is a Christian living book written for single Christian women who desire marriage while seeking deeper wholeness in Christ. Through biblical teaching, personal reflection and practical encouragement, the book addresses intimacy with Jesus, identity, emotional healing, surrender, holiness, unhealthy attachments, renewing the mind, guarding the heart and living with purpose in the present season.About Kristen AngelaKristen Angela is a Christian author whose message encourages women to pursue wholeness in Christ, deepen their intimacy with Jesus and discover identity and purpose beyond relationship status.Drawing from her personal journey of surrender, healing and spiritual transformation, Angela speaks to women who desire marriage while challenging the belief that life, purpose or spiritual becoming should remain on hold until it happens.Kristen Angela is available for podcast, radio and television interviews, Christian media conversations, women's ministry events, book clubs and author discussions.

Kristen Angela

Kristen Angela

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New Book Challenges the 'Waiting Room' Mentality Around Christian Singlehood News Provided By Co Creators LLC October 07, 2026, 22:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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