Six free sessions generated 620 registrations worldwide, with recordings available on YouTube and more webinars planned for the coming months.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy has concluded its free educational webinar series on surrogacy in Mexico, bringing together international audiences for six sessions covering the practical steps involved in building a family. Held from July 17 to October 2, 2026, the series generated 620 registrations and more than 250 live attendance instances. Participants joined from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions to learn about the process, costs and preparations associated with a surrogacy journey.The series followed a progression from introductory guidance to financial and legal preparation. Its six topics were choosing surrogacy in Mexico, the journey from consultation to birth, egg donors from screening to retrieval, the surrogate's journey, budgeting and financial planning, and legal parentage, citizenship and returning home. Together, the sessions helped prospective parents understand how decisions at one stage relate to preparations and milestones later in the process.Live questions and answers gave participants opportunities to raise concerns alongside the presentations. Audience questions addressed costs, clinical procedures, surrogate care, legal documentation, citizenship and travel arrangements. The discussions connected the educational material with the practical issues intended parents encounter while researching their options. They also identified subjects that audiences wanted to explore further, providing useful direction for future educational sessions.Attendance increased during the later sessions. The final three webinars accounted for approximately over 80% percent of live attendance, with financial planning and legal preparation attracting the largest audiences. These results showed sustained participation in the presentations and discussions, particularly as the series moved toward questions about budgeting and preparations following birth.The opening webinar,“Choosing Surrogacy in Mexico,” introduced considerations for intended parents exploring Mexico as a destination for international surrogacy. It helped participants frame their research before moving into more specific topics. For people beginning to investigate surrogacy, the session connected the decision about location with the broader preparation involved in pursuing a family-building journey.The second session,“From Consultation to Birth,” examined the stages of the surrogacy process. Presenting the journey as a sequence of steps helped participants understand how initial preparation relates to later milestones. This overview provided a framework for the remaining sessions, which examined egg donation, the surrogate's experience, financial planning and preparations after birth in greater detail.“Egg Donors: From Screening to Retrieval,” the third webinar, focused on donor screening and the steps leading to egg retrieval. The dedicated session provided information for intended parents considering egg donation as part of their treatment planning. It addressed a subject particularly relevant to families researching donor options and seeking to understand this stage before moving forward.The fourth webinar,“The Surrogate's Journey,” explored screening, matching, pregnancy, delivery and the support surrogates receive. It expanded the series beyond the intended parents' preparations by examining the experience of the person carrying the pregnancy. The session gave audiences an opportunity to understand the surrogate's role and the care involved throughout different stages of the journey.The fifth session,“Budgeting and Financial Planning,” addressed financial preparation for surrogacy in Mexico. It attracted one of the largest live audiences in the series, reflecting strong interest in understanding costs and preparing a budget. The presentation placed financial questions within the broader planning process, helping participants identify considerations to explore as they assess their next steps.The concluding webinar,“Legal Parentage, Citizenship, and Going Back Home,” explored birth documentation, citizenship, passports and preparations for returning home with a baby. Its strong attendance highlighted the importance participants placed on understanding what happens after birth. The session completed the educational sequence by connecting earlier preparations with the documentation and travel questions families need to consider.Recorded access has extended the series beyond the live events. All six webinars are available on Miracle Surrogacy's YouTube channel. Participants can revisit presentations, catch up on missed sessions and share the material with a partner or family member. This access also supports audiences whose schedules or time zones made live attendance difficult.More webinars will follow in the coming months. Upcoming dates, topics and registration information will be available on Miracle Surrogacy's website. The completed recordings remain available for intended parents who want to begin their research or review specific subjects before joining future sessions.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat did the webinar series cover?The six sessions covered choosing surrogacy in Mexico, the journey from consultation to birth, egg donation, the surrogate's experience, financial planning, and legal parentage, citizenship and returning home.Were the webinars free?Yes. The completed series offered free online educational sessions, allowing international audiences to participate without attending an in-person event.How many people participated?The series generated 620 registrations and more than 250 live attendance instances.Can I watch the webinars if I missed the live sessions?Yes. All six recordings are available on Miracle Surrogacy's YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the full series or select the subjects most relevant to their current research.Did participants have an opportunity to ask questions?Yes. The sessions included live Q&A covering concerns such as costs, clinical procedures, surrogate care, documentation, citizenship and travel preparations.Will Miracle Surrogacy offer more webinars?Yes. More webinars will follow in the coming months. Information about dates, topics and registration will be available on Miracle Surrogacy's website.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City, and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification, and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and nearly 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register and The National Law Review report that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey. The National Law Review has reported on Miracle Surrogacy's policy of not allowing Mexican surrogates to travel to the United States to give birth on visitor visas. Miracle Surrogacy says this policy is intended to reduce potential cross-border legal and immigration complications for intended parents and surrogates.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: Nearly 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:National Law Review-Reporting concerning Miracle Surrogacy's Mexico delivery policies:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

Carlos Ruiz

Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC

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Miracle Surrogacy Completes International Webinar Series News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 07, 2026, 22:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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