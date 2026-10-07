Smartadvocate Announces 2026 New Release Featuring Smartintelligence AI And Major Platform Enhancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release introduces SmartIntelligence AI features alongside advancements in case navigation, communications, document management, reporting, customization, and more

Melville, NY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, a leading legal case management software platform, today announced its SmartAdvocate 2026 New Release, bringing SmartIntelligenceTM AI features together with a broad range of enhancements designed to help law firms manage cases, communicate, collaborate, and work more efficiently.

A major focus of the release is SmartIntelligenceTM, SmartAdvocate's AI features built into the platform. SmartIntelligence capabilities span intake and communications, documents and case preparation, and case intelligence. Features include generating demand letters and medical chronologies, intelligently filing and classifying documents, supporting intake with the Intake AI Voice Agent and Intake Assistant Coach, analyzing case data and documents with Enhanced Chat with Case, drafting email and text responses, and more.

“AI represents an important step forward in how law firms can use the information already contained within their case management system,” said Igor Selizhuk, Chief Technology Officer at SmartAdvocate.“With SmartIntelligence, our focus has been on bringing practical AI capabilities into SmartAdvocate while continuing to give firms the control and flexibility they need in their day-to-day work.”

More Than AI

The 2026 New Release also introduces significant advancements throughout SmartAdvocate, including faster case navigation and the ability to move between case pages while keeping multiple note, task, or document dialogs open. Additional highlights include Report Designer for custom reports, scheduled emails and texts, and improvements to document management, calendaring, case menus, tasks, templates, and customization.

“SmartAdvocate has always been shaped by how legal professionals actually use the software every day,” said Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing.“This release reflects that continued focus, combining major new technology with practical enhancements for attorneys and staff across the firm.”

Continuing To Build On SmartAdvocate

The SmartAdvocate 2026 New Release reflects the company's continued investment in its core case management platform and SmartIntelligence AI technology. Additional capabilities are currently in development and will be scheduled with future releases. Interested firms can email ... to schedule a personalized demonstration.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today's litigation firms, the platform helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations in a single, unified system. SmartIntelligenceTM AI features are central to SmartAdvocate's innovation strategy, helping firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and direct access to responsive, in-house support, training, and implementation teams, SmartAdvocate combines innovative technology with personal support to help law firms operate more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing,

SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-715-0736 (Direct),...

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Allison Rampolla

allison [at] smartadvocate.com



201 Old Country Rd

Suite 145A

Melville, NY 11747