AVXL INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 26, 2025 through August 28, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Anavex made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; and (ii) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling.

On May 6, 2026, Anavex filed a report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that, on April 30, 2026, a special committee of Anavex Board of Directors“terminated the employment” of the Company's Chief Executive Officer Christopher Missling. The report stated that the termination was“effective immediately, for, among other things, conduct that the Special Committee believed was inconsistent with Company policy.” On this news, the price of Anavex shares declined by $0.02, or approximately 0.59%, from $3.36 per share on May 5, 2026 to close at $3.34 on May 6, 2026.

Then, on May 11, 2026, Anavex filed with the SEC a notification of late filing on Form 12-25, which stated that the Company was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 by the prescribed May 11, 2026 due date. The Company attributed this to the termination of CEO Missling, stating,“Until the Special Committee and the Company complete their review of certain matters related to the termination of Dr. Missling... the Company will be unable to complete its preparation and review of the Form 10-Q without unreasonable effort or expense.” On this news, the price of Anavex shares declined by $0.18 per share, or approximately 5.55%, from $3.24 per share on May 11, 2026 to close at $3.06 on May 12, 2026.

Finally, on August 28, 2026, Anavex filed with the SEC an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. The report disclosed that“the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2025, due to the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting.” The Company also stated,“There was a lack of transparency with the board regarding regulatory, clinical and non-financial matters, and the former CEO failed to foster an environment which prioritized regulatory and clinical compliance and in fact took steps to disincentives such efforts.” On this news, the price of Anavex shares declined by $0.19 per share, or approximately 6.35%, from $2.99 per share on August 28, 2026 to close at $2.80 on August 31, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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