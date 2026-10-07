DAVA INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Endava Plc Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Endava plc (“Endava” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DAVA) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of September 4, 2025 through September 21, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Endava made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; and (iii) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures.

On September 21, 2026, Endava announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The Company stated that the decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Board's Audit Committee, which was initiated in response to concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.” On this news, the price of Endava's shares declined by $0.68 per share, or approximately 24.37%, from $2.79 per share on September 21, 2026 to close at $2.11 on September 22, 2026.



[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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