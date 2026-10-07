L & M Dry Cleaners Expands Delivery To 22 Communities, Adds Wedding Gown Preservation

The North Palm Beach cleaner, family-owned since 1972, now offers free pickup and delivery from Jupiter to Boynton Beach, including Wellington.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L & M Dry Cleaners, a family-owned dry cleaner operating on U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach since 1972, has expanded its free pickup and delivery service to 22 communities across Palm Beach County and introduced a dedicated wedding gown cleaning and preservation service. The expansion adds Wellington and Boynton Beach to the company's routes, which now run from Jupiter in the north to Boynton Beach in the south.The full service area includes Jupiter, Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Palm Beach Shores, Riviera Beach, Mangonia Park, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Haverhill, Glen Ridge, Cloud Lake, Lake Clarke Shores, Palm Springs, Greenacres, Wellington, South Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Manalapan and Boynton Beach.Pickup and delivery is available to both residential and commercial addresses at no charge. Customers do not need to be home; garments can be left at a front door, with a building concierge or at a designated spot. Drivers also serve gated communities such as Mirasol, Ibis and Admiral's Cove, coordinating access through gate codes or community security. Recurring weekly schedules are available.The new wedding gown cleaning and preservation service covers cleaning, stain treatment and preservation for long-term storage. Gowns that need repairs or alterations before preservation are handled in house by seamstress Ella, who manages all alteration work at the North Palm Beach facility. Gowns can also be collected and returned through the pickup and delivery service, so brides in any of the 22 communities can arrange cleaning without visiting the store.The service addresses one of the most valuable garments most households will own. According to The Knot 2026 Real Weddings Study, which surveyed 10,474 U.S. couples married in 2025, the average wedding dress cost $2,100. A wedding gown is typically worn once and then stored for years, and its condition at the point it is put away largely determines how it looks when it is taken out again."The stains that do the most damage to a wedding gown are usually the ones nobody can see on the day," said [OWNER NAME], [TITLE] of L & M Dry Cleaners. "Champagne, white wine and frosting dry clear on the fabric. In storage the sugar oxidizes and turns brown, and by the time the box is opened years later, that mark has set into the fibers."Because those stains are invisible when the gown comes off, the company recommends having a wedding gown professionally cleaned as soon as practical after the event rather than storing it as is. South Florida's year-round humidity adds a second concern, since moisture in a closet or garage accelerates both yellowing and mildew. A preserved gown is best stored flat in a climate-controlled room, away from direct light, attics and garages.Both the expanded delivery area and the wedding gown service are available starting Oct. 5. L & M Dry Cleaners has operated from the same U.S. Highway 1 location for 54 years and remains family-owned and owner-operated.L & M Dry Cleaners is a family-owned, owner-operated dry cleaning and garment care business founded in 1972 and located at 210 U.S. Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. The company provides dry cleaning, wash and fold laundry service, alterations and tailoring, leather and suede cleaning, linen cleaning, area rug cleaning, and wedding gown cleaning and preservation. Free pickup and delivery is available across 22 Palm Beach County communities, and the North Palm Beach location offers a drive-through window. More information is available at .

L & M Dry Cleaners

L & M Dry Cleaners

+1 561-842-6255

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L & M Dry Cleaners Expands Delivery to 22 Communities, Adds Wedding Gown Preservation News Provided By M Taha October 07, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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