The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group To Open Wesley Chapel Location Nov. 2

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New office will expand access to mental health care, TMS, accelerated TMS, Spravato and medication management in the Wesley Chapel area

- Dr. Faizi AhmedWESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group will open a new Wesley Chapel location on Monday, Nov. 2, expanding access to advanced,evidence-based mental health care for patients with treatment-resistant depression across the Tampa Bay region.The new office, at 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Suite 201, will be led by Dr. Faizi Ahmed, lead psychiatrist of The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group. The practice is accepting new patients and offering same-week availability.The Wesley Chapel location will provide transcranial magnetic stimulation, including accelerated TMS, Spravato(esketamine) treatment and medication management. The office extends the practice's presence beyond Tampa, Brandon, Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg and gives patients, families and referral partners another option for care closer to Wesley Chapel.“Wesley Chapel is an important step forward in our mission to expand access to advanced, evidence-based mental health care across Tampa Bay,” said Dr. Ahmed.“We know that when patients are struggling with treatment-resistant depression, timely access matters. By opening this new location, we are bringing trusted care, innovative treatment options like TMS, accelerated TMS, and Spravato, and strong psychiatric support closer to home for more patients and families.”Ahmed is board-certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and in neuropsychiatry and behavioral neurology by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties. He also serves as an affiliate assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at the University of South Florida.The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group will host an open house and provider meet-and-greet Wednesday, Nov. 11. Attendees may tour the office, meet the clinical team and learn about available services. Light refreshments will be served.Event: Open House & Provider Meet-and-GreetDate: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.Location: The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group – Wesley Chapel. 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Suite 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544Those planning to attend should RSVP by Oct. 30 to... and include their name, practice and number of attendees.Patients may request an appointment at or call 813-995-1775.###About The Neuropsychiatry & TMS GroupThe Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is a leading provider of advanced psychiatric care in the Tampa Bay region, offering evidence-based treatment for patients with depression and other mental health conditions. The practice specializes in TMS, accelerated TMS, Spravato, and medication management, with an emphasis on collaborative, integrated support for individuals with treatment-resistant depression. With locations in Tampa, Brandon, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Bradenton and now Wesley Chapel, The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group is committed to expanding access to trusted mental health care across the community.

Matthew Anderson

The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group

+1 813-995-1775

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The Neuropsychiatry & TMS Group to Open Wesley Chapel Location Nov. 2 News Provided By Beacon Behavioral, LLC October 07, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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