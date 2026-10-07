Snot Force Alliance Launches Unified Airway Awareness Month To Promote A More Connected Approach To Respiratory Care

Snot Force Alliance launches campaign highlighting the connections between upper and lower airway health and the importance of cross-specialty collaboration.

- Thomas S. Higgins, MD, MSPH, MBA, Executive Director, Snot Force AllianceLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Snot Force Alliance, Inc. announced the launch of Unified Airway Awareness Month, a dedicated October observance designed to raise awareness of the connections between the upper and lower airways and encourage collaboration among the medical specialties involved in respiratory care.The unified-airway concept recognizes that the nose, sinuses, and lungs are anatomically and physiologically connected. Conditions affecting one region of the airway may be associated with symptoms or inflammatory conditions elsewhere in the respiratory system, underscoring the importance of considering airway health as a connected whole.Despite these connections, patients with complex respiratory conditions may receive care across multiple specialties, including otolaryngology (ENT), pulmonology, and allergy. Unified Airway Awareness Month aims to strengthen communication across these disciplines while helping patients better understand how conditions affecting different parts of the airway may be related.Throughout October, the Snot Force Alliance will share educational resources, host educational opportunities, and provide campaign materials to help healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader respiratory-health community engage with the unified-airway concept.How to Get InvolvedThe Snot Force Alliance invites medical professionals, patients, and members of the broader respiratory-health community to participate in the month-long observance. There are several ways to get involved:- Join the October 29 Webinar: Participate in an educational webinar. The session will examine the clinical implications of the unified airway and how understanding interconnected inflammatory conditions can contribute to a broader, more comprehensive approach to airway and respiratory health.- Attend the 2026 Snot Force Alliance Annual Meeting: Medical professionals are invited to the 2026 Snot Force Alliance Annual Meeting, taking place November 12–15 in Napa Valley, California. The meeting will feature clinical sessions and expert discussions focused on sinus, allergy, and airway conditions, with an emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration.- Spread the Word: Download official campaign assets, including logos, social media graphics, and print-ready flyers, from the Unified Airway Awareness Month page. These resources are designed for use in offices, waiting rooms, and clinics, as well as across digital platforms.- Join the Conversation: Share campaign materials on social media using the official hashtag #UnifiedAirwayAwareness26. Participants are encouraged to tag the Snot Force Alliance to amplify the message.Unified Airway Awareness Month provides an opportunity for clinicians across specialties to exchange knowledge, encourage coordinated care, and highlight the relationship between upper and lower airway conditions. By bringing these perspectives together, the campaign aims to support greater awareness of complex airway conditions and the value of multidisciplinary approaches to patient care.For more information, campaign resources, webinar details, or Annual Meeting registration, visit:About Snot Force AllianceThe Snot Force Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing together clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals across medical specialties to advance the understanding, prevention, and treatment of nose, sinus, and airway conditions. As the Protectors of the Unified Airway, Snot Force Alliance is committed to breaking down specialty silos, connecting medical expertise, and advancing a more integrated approach to airway health. Through education, professional meetings, collaborative research, and cross-specialty engagement, Snot Force works to foster innovation, strengthen clinical collaboration, and translate knowledge into better care and outcomes for patients with complex airway and inflammatory conditions.

Christine Geswein

Snot Force Alliance

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Snot Force Alliance Launches Unified Airway Awareness Month to Promote a More Connected Approach to Respiratory Care News Provided By Clinician Box October 07, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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