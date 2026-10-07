Saturday, October 10, Is National Independent Costume Store Day

New annual celebration will honor the independent costume shops that fuel creativity and community across North America

- Courtland Hickey, Chicago Costume

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for fun! Saturday, October 10, is the first ever National Independent Costume Store Day, a new annual observance. Following the model of established retail celebrations such as Independent Bookstore Day and Record Store Day, the event will honor the independent costume shops that serve communities throughout North America on the second Saturday of October.

Across the country, member stores of the National Costumers Association are holding local celebrations on Saturday. The celebrations include special discounts, face painting for guests, make-up demonstrations, balloon giveaways, celebrity appearances, and much more. Learn about local events at .

Local costume businesses do far more than help people get dressed for Halloween. They costume school plays and professional productions, assist cosplayers and performers, support festivals and community events, preserve historic garments and traditional skills, and help customers transform an idea into a character.

“Independent costume stores are places where imagination becomes something you can actually wear,” said Courtland Hickey, owner of Chicago Costume and vice president of the NCA.“They bring together creativity, craftsmanship, history, enthusiasm and wonderfully knowledgeable people. National Independent Costume Store Day gives us a chance to celebrate these unique businesses and remind people how much they contribute to their communities throughout the year.”

The goal of National Independent Costume Store Day is simple: get people through the doors of their local costume stores, introduce a new generation to the fun and magic found inside, and celebrate the independent businesses that have helped communities dress up, perform and play for decades.

Participating stores and events:

ABOUT THE NATIONAL COSTUMERS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1923, the National Costumers Association represents independent costume retailers and manufacturers across North America. The organization supports the artistic, historical, educational and social value of costuming while promoting professional and ethical business standards. Learn more at .

Ed Avis

National Costumers Association

+1 708-218-7755

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Saturday, October 10, is National Independent Costume Store Day News Provided By MAIDEN NAME PRESS LLC October 07, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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