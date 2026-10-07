Teacher From Pinewood Elementary, Orlando (FL) Is The 2026 Toyota Family Teacher Of The Year

Nisha Malahoo recieving her award at Pinewood Elementary

Michelle Sanchez, founder of Above and Beyond for Change and Dr. Nisha Malahoo.

Toyota Family Teacher of the Year announcement at Pinewood Elementary

Dr. Nisha Phillip Malahoo of Orlando non-profit Above & Beyond for Change secures national honor and $20,000 grant for local family engagement initiatives.

- - Dr. Nisha Phillip Malahoo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Above & Beyond for Change is proud to announce that Dr. Nisha Phillip Malahoo - Director of Education Programs and Community Engagement and former Pinewood Elementary School teacher - has been named the 2026 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year.

Presented through a longstanding partnership between Toyota and the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL), this prestigious national award recognizes educators whose innovative, multigenerational approaches strengthen family-school partnerships and improve learning outcomes for children and parents alike.

Dr. Malahoo was selected as the winner from a competitive national pool representing six state finalists across Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Texas. The recognition comes with a $20,000 grant to expand local family-engagement efforts in the Central Florida community.

"My name may be on this award, but this win belongs to our entire community," said Dr. Malahoo. "This recognition validates what can happen when families, educators, and community partners come together around our children. Small beginnings really can lead to big outcomes."

For more than a decade, Dr. Malahoo has served local families and schools through hands-on educational initiatives, including family STEM and math nights, cultural celebrations, technology support for parents, and vital food and resource distributions.

Through her leadership at Above & Beyond for Change, an Orlando non-profit founded in 2020, Dr. Malahoo continues to bridge the gap between local schools and neighborhood resources. To date, the organization has served more than 1,000 students and families, partnered with over 25 local corporate and civic organizations, and invested more than $75,000 directly into opportunities for Orlando youth.

Dr. Malahoo will be officially recognized at the annual Families Learning Conference held Nov. 8–11, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

For more information about Above & Beyond for Change or to support local family engagement programs, visit aboveandbeyondforchange.

About Above & Beyond for Change

Above & Beyond for Change is an Orlando-based 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to empowering youth and families through mentorship, education, community engagement, and holistic family support. Learn more at aboveandbeyondforchange.

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create thriving communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning.

Nisha Malahoo

Above and Beyond for Change

+1 407-954-0233

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Teacher from Pinewood Elementary, Orlando (FL) is the 2026 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year News Provided By Above & Beyond for Change October 07, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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