CORRECTION - Canoe Financial Announces Sponsorship Of Olympic Gold Medallist And World Champion Katie Vincent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under headline "Canoe Financial announces sponsorship of Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Vincent" on Monday, October 5th by Canoe Financial, please note that the headline has been updated to "Canoe Financial announces sponsorship of Olympic Gold Medallist and World Champion Katie Vincent" and that the first paragraph has been slightly updated. The corrected release follows:

Canoe Financial is proud to announce a new sponsorship partnership with Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist and World Champion canoeist Katie Vincent, one of Canada's most accomplished athletes and a leading figure in the sport of canoe sprint. The partnership will feature a national marketing campaign built around the principles that define both Vincent's athletic journey and Canoe Financial's investment philosophy: Discipline compounds. Performance is earned.

As Canada's premier canoe sprint athlete, Vincent has established herself among the world's elite through years of dedication, preparation, and relentless commitment to excellence. Her career includes Olympic gold and bronze medals, world championship titles, and multiple world records, achievements built through a disciplined process long before race day.

The partnership reflects a natural alignment between Vincent's approach to athletic performance and Canoe Financial's approach to investing. Both recognize that success is rarely defined by a single moment. It is the result of a disciplined process, repeated consistently over time.

"Katie's story is about more than winning medals," said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canoe Financial. "Her success is built on the same beliefs that guide our business every day. Driven by process. Discipline compounds. Performance is earned. Those beliefs are at the heart of everything we do for our investors, and Katie is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when you commit to them over the long term."

The sponsorship also represents a uniquely authentic connection between Canoe Financial and the sport of canoeing. As Vincent competes on the world stage, Canoe Financial will support her journey while celebrating the values of perseverance, preparation, and excellence that resonate with Canadians from coast to coast.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing nearly $25 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

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