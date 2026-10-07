Optimizeteamwork Announces 12 Leadership And Team Development Workshops Designed For Today's Changing Workplace

Leadership Development

Workshops address organizational change, emotional intelligence, conflict, hybrid teams, new manager development, accountability, and AI-ready leadership

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OptimizeTeamwork, led by organizational and leadership consultant Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, has announced a new lineup of 12 leadership and team development workshops designed to help organizations address the increasingly complex challenges facing today's workforce.As organizations navigate artificial intelligence, organizational change, hybrid work, evolving employee expectations, and increasing demands on managers and leaders, OptimizeTeamwork is expanding its learning and development offerings with practical, customizable programs focused on the human side of workplace performance."Organizations are dealing with an incredible amount of change right now," said Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson. "Technology is changing how people work, but organizations still depend on people to build trust, communicate, solve problems, navigate conflict, lead change, and work effectively together. These workshops are designed to help organizations strengthen those capabilities."12 Workshops Address Today's Most Important Workplace ChallengesThe new workshop lineup includes:1. Navigating Organizational ChangeHelps employees and leaders understand the human side of change, communicate through uncertainty, work through resistance, and build resilience.2. Enhancing Decision MakingProvides practical tools for making more intentional, inclusive, and effective decisions while considering assumptions, competing priorities, and diverse perspectives.3. Working Through ConflictHelps participants develop practical skills for addressing differences directly and respectfully while strengthening trust and working relationships.4. Leading Hybrid & Virtual TeamsProvides managers with strategies for communication, inclusion, visibility, coaching, accountability, and performance in distributed work environments.5. Building Your Emotional IntelligenceHelps participants develop greater self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship-management skills.6. Team Building: Discovering Our Personality & Work StylesUses assessment-based approaches to help teams understand differences in communication, motivation, work styles, strengths, and potential blind spots.7. New Manager TrainingProvides newly promoted and emerging managers with practical tools for delegation, coaching, feedback, accountability, communication, performance management, and trust-building.8. Informal Leadership: Influencing Without AuthorityHelps employees develop the ability to build credibility, gain buy-in, navigate stakeholders, and influence outcomes without formal authority.9. Proactive Project Ownership & AccountabilityFocuses on ownership, follow-through, proactive communication, risk identification, stakeholder coordination, and execution.10. Developing Effective Leadership: Vision, Alignment & ExecutionHelps leaders create clarity, translate strategy into priorities, align teams around shared goals, and strengthen execution.11. The Five Dysfunctions of a TeamBased on Patrick Lencioni's framework, this workshop helps teams explore trust, conflict, commitment, accountability, and results.12. AI-Ready Leadership: Building the Human Capabilities That Make AI WorkThe newest offering focuses on the distinctly human capabilities organizations need as people and artificial intelligence increasingly work together.The workshops can be customized according to organizational goals, audience, team dynamics, culture, and current business challenges. Programs can be delivered virtually, in person, or through blended formats, ranging from keynotes and shorter sessions to half-day, full-day, and multi-part learning experiences.Preparing Leaders for What's NextDr. Rachel believes that effective leadership development needs to extend beyond traditional management skills. "Technical competence is important, but people don't rally behind competence alone," said Dr. Rachel. "They need leaders who can build trust, understand different perspectives, coach effectively, communicate purpose, manage their own emotions, and help people navigate change."The new workshop lineup is designed to provide organizations with practical learning experiences that participants can apply immediately in their work. To learn more about the workshops or discuss a customized program, visit OptimizeTeamwork.About OptimizeTeamworkOptimizeTeamwork provides leadership development, team development, organizational learning, personality assessments, strategic facilitation, and workplace training programs designed to help organizations strengthen communication, collaboration, leadership, trust, and performance.

Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson

Optimize Teamwork

+1 561-677-8806

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OptimizeTeamwork Announces 12 Leadership and Team Development Workshops Designed for Today's Changing Workplace News Provided By Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson, Optimize Teamwork October 07, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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