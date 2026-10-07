Teleflex And First Responder Kits4kids Partner To Support First Responders

Teleflex and Morrisville First Responders Assemble 300 emergency Kits4Kids

Teleflex marks five years of partnership by building 300 Kits4Kids during Employee Volunteer Week, alongside Mooresville and Zebulon first responders.

- Kevin Gatlin, Founder of the Playtime Therapy Sheets FoundationMORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Teleflex's annual Volunteer Week, the global medical technologies provider joined forces with the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation for the fifth consecutive year to assemble and deliver 300 specialized First Responder Kits4Kids to frontline Morrisville First Responders.The emergency comfort kits were assembled on-site at Teleflex's Morrisville facility and officially presented to representatives from the Morrisville Police Department, the Morrisville Fire-Rescue Department, and the Zebulon Police Department. Each kit is intentionally designed to equip first responders with immediate emotional relief, interactive distraction, and therapeutic comfort for young children experiencing acute distress, vehicular accidents, or traumatic crisis situations.Leadership in Action: Ringing the Bell for Mission CompletionBeyond a standard service event, this year's packaging effort integrated a structured team leadership training exercise. Teleflex employees collaborated in dynamic logistics squads, honing real-time communication, operational workflow, and servant leadership. As production milestones were achieved, teams rang a ceremonial mission bell across the facility floor to signal task completion, successfully preparing all 300 kits for deployment.“Teleflex's team doesn't just show up to assemble kits-they lead with purpose, energy, and genuine empathy,” said Kevin Gatlin, Founder of Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation and co-Founder of First Responder Kits4Kids.“Ringing that bell symbolized more than just hitting a packaging target; it represented our unified commitment to equip our local police and fire personnel with effective tools to bring calm, reassurance, and dignity to vulnerable children in their hardest moments.”Five Consecutive Years of Community ImpactThis initiative marks five years of continuous corporate sponsorship and community investment by Teleflex. Over the past five years, the partnership has expanded across critical regional safety nets:* Equipping First Responder Fleets: Placing hundreds of emergency Kits4Kids directly into patrol cars and emergency response apparatus across multiple municipalities.* Transforming Pediatric Spaces: Donating Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets and slumber bags featuring over 65 interactive games, educational lessons, and comforting graphics to local children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses, helping replace sterile clinical environments with warmth and play.Teleflex's ongoing collaboration highlights the direct impact corporate volunteerism can have when aligned with emergency service needs, ensuring local agencies are always equipped to comfort the youngest members of their communities.For more information on the foundation's initiatives, corporate partnership opportunities, or to view field demonstrations of the kits, visit .

Kevin Gatlin

Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation

+1 704-806-5692

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Teleflex and First Responder Kits4Kids Partner to Support First Responders News Provided By Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation October 07, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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