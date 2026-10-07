Jeya Carmichael Takes Young Readers On A Magical Adventure Of Courage And Friendship In 'Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth'

MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly presents Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth, an imaginative children's fantasy adventure by retired educator and author Jeya Carmichael. Blending magic, friendship, courage, and an extraordinary journey into a parallel world, the book encourages young readers to believe in themselves, face their fears, and discover that even ordinary children can make an extraordinary difference.The book will also be featured at the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, providing an international platform for Carmichael's imaginative story and its message of courage, friendship, and hope to reach readers, educators, publishing professionals, and book enthusiasts from around the world.“When a child learns to read, they don't just discover words-they discover the courage to believe in themselves and a world of possibilities. Through Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth, I wanted to remind young readers that courage isn't about never being afraid-it is about believing in yourself, standing beside your friends, and finding the strength to keep going when the journey becomes difficult.” - Jeya Carmichael, Author of Ruby Warriors: Saving ArthAbout the BookIn a quiet suburban neighborhood, three friends make an extraordinary discovery when they stumble upon an antique ruby amulet that transports them to a mysterious parallel Earth known as Arth.A world filled with myth, magic, and legend, Arth is facing a devastating threat. The merciless Marauders have returned, placing the realm on the brink of destruction. Yet, hope lies in three unlikely heroes: Aurora, Lizzy, and Lance.According to an ancient prophecy recorded in the sacred Book, the three children are destined to save Arth. As they begin to uncover the truth about their mysterious journey, they discover that they are the royal grandchildren of Sophia, a legendary magical guardian who once protected the realm.Now known as the Ruby Warriors, Aurora, Lizzy, and Lance must embark on a perilous quest to fulfill the prophecy and stop the Marauders from destroying Arth.Their adventure takes them through a fantastical world filled with enchanted forests, towering giants, mythical creatures, and dangerous challenges. Along the way, they must confront their deepest fears, including a treacherous forest inhabited by giant spiders and the mysterious and foreboding Serpent Mountain.With bravery, friendship, cleverness, and the newfound magic of their ruby amulet, the three young heroes must find a way to send the Marauders hurtling back into the depths of space.But their journey will not be easy.As danger surrounds them, Aurora, Lizzy, and Lance must learn that true courage is not the absence of fear. It is the decision to keep moving forward despite it.At the heart of Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth is a powerful message for young readers: believing in yourself, standing by your friends, and having the courage to make a difference can become the greatest powers of all.Will Aurora, Lizzy, and Lance fulfill their destiny and save Arth from certain doom?Readers are invited to join the Ruby Warriors on a magical journey where friendship is tested, courage is discovered, darkness is confronted, and the legacy of their great ancestor Sophia lives on.Frankfurt Book Fair 2026Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth will participate in the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, one of the world's major international gatherings for the publishing and literary community.The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an opportunity for Jeya Carmichael's imaginative children's story to be introduced to an international audience of readers, educators, booksellers, publishers, literary professionals, and book enthusiasts.Through its participation, Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth will bring its message of courage, friendship, imagination, and self-belief to a global literary setting, highlighting the importance of children's literature in inspiring young readers to explore new worlds and believe in their own potential.Book Details.Title: Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth.Author: Jeya Carmichael.Genre: Fiction / Children's Fantasy Adventure.ISBN: 979-8891093393.Format: Kindle and Paperback.Frankfurt Book Fair: Frankfurt Book Fair 2026About the AuthorJeya Carmichael is a retired educator with more than 27 years of experience nurturing young minds and helping children develop a lifelong love for reading. She holds a Master's Degree in Education and is passionate about supporting families as they guide children through their early learning journeys.Originally from Malaysia, Carmichael brings a rich cultural perspective to her storytelling. Her experiences as an educator and her deep connection with children and families have influenced the themes found throughout her work, including kindness, connection, courage, family, and the importance of believing in oneself.Now living in Lower Michigan with her husband, a retired Air Force veteran, Carmichael enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Reading aloud and creating meaningful family memories are among the experiences that continue to inspire her work as an author.When she is not writing, Carmichael enjoys reading and quilting. Through quilting, she carefully stitches pieces together to create beautiful and heartfelt gifts for her loved ones-a reflection of the care and creativity she also brings to her storytelling.Through her books, Jeya hopes to inspire children to grow in confidence, kindness, imagination, and a lifelong love for reading.Featured MediaJeya Carmichael was interviewed by Chris Voss on The Chris Voss Show, where she discussed Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth, her inspiration for creating the magical adventure, and the importance of encouraging children to develop courage, confidence, and a lifelong love for reading.During the interview, Carmichael shared insights into the story's themes of friendship, bravery, family, and believing in oneself, offering audiences a closer look at the inspiration behind Aurora, Lizzy, and Lance's extraordinary journey to save Arth.Watch the video:Connect with the AuthorReaders, parents, educators, and media professionals can learn more about Jeya Carmichael, her books, and her work through her official website.Author Website:Purchase Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth:

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Jeya Carmichael Takes Young Readers on a Magical Adventure of Courage and Friendship in 'Ruby Warriors: Saving Arth' News Provided By Books to Life Marketing Ltd. October 07, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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