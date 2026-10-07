Jennifer L. Braster Earns Top 5 And Top 10 Distinctions From Mountain States Super Lawyers

Jennifer L. Braster

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer L. Braster, co-managing partner and co-founder of Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law, has earned two additional distinctions from 2026 Mountain States Super Lawyers. She was named among the Top 5 attorneys for Business Litigation and Top 10 attorneys overall in the Mountain States, which is comprised of Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming. Braster was one of only three attorneys in Nevada to be named one of the Top 5 attorneys for Business Litigation and overall Top 10 attorneys in the Mountain States.The honors add to Braster's 2026 Super Lawyers recognition, which also includes placement among the Top 100 attorneys and Top 50 women attorneys in the Mountain States. These rankings are reserved for attorneys who receive the highest point totals through the Super Lawyers selection process.“To be recognized by my peers as one of the Top 10 attorneys and Top 5 business litigators makes these distinctions especially meaningful,” Braster said.“I have tremendous respect for my colleagues in Nevada and throughout the Mountain States. It is an incredible honor to receive these distinctions from such an accomplished group of attorneys.”Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Attorneys are selected through a rigorous process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.Braster has been recognized by Super Lawyers throughout her career, first as a Rising Star from 2010 through 2015 and as a Super Lawyer each year since 2016. Beyond her litigation practice, she regularly contributes legal articles to the local and state bar organizations, teaches continuing legal education courses, and serves as a bar exam grader for the State Bar of Nevada.Braster has also been repeatedly recognized for her legal work by organizations and publications including Best of Las Vegas, Best Lawyers in America, Best Law Firms, VEGAS INC.'s. Top Lawyers, and Nevada Business Magazine's Legal Elite.For more information on Super Lawyers, visit . To learn more about Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law, visit .ABOUT NAYLOR & BRASTER, ATTORNEYS AT LAWNaylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law is a Las Vegas-based law firm founded by John M. Naylor and Jennifer L. Braster in 2014. The firm specializes in commercial litigation, appellate law, animal law, consumer finance law, and construction law. For more information, visit or call 702-420-7000.

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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Jennifer L. Braster Earns Top 5 and Top 10 Distinctions From Mountain States Super Lawyers News Provided By Connected Communications October 07, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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