VALN Stock Plunges 7% After-Hours As UK Revokes Valneva's IXCHIQ Authorization In Latest Market Setback



Licenses in the European Union, Canada, Brazil and other markets where IXCHIQ is sold are unchanged, Valneva said.

FDA suspended IXCHIQ's U.S. license in August 2025 over serious adverse events. IXCHIQ brought in €8.4 million ($9.4 million) in sales in 2025, up from €3.7 million the year before, against total product sales of €157.9 million and group revenue of €174.7 million.

Valneva shares fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company said U.K. regulators had revoked the marketing authorization for its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, marking another setback for a product that has already lost its U.S. license.

UK License Pulled

Valneva said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency withdrew the U.K. authorization after a further review by the Commission on Human Medicines. The agency looked again at existing safety data. The company said the decision was not tied to any newly identified safety problem.

"While the Company disagrees with CHM's and MHRA's conclusion, Valneva has decided not to appeal the decision, given its immaterial financial and commercial impact," the company said.

The revocation applies only in the United Kingdom. Valneva said licenses in the European Union, Canada, Brazil, and other markets where IXCHIQ is sold are unchanged.

IXCHIQ is a single-dose shot meant for travelers heading to regions where chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever and joint pain, is common.

Britain approved it in February 2025. Use was later restricted for older adults and people with certain health conditions after rare but serious reactions, mostly in elderly patients with underlying illness, were reported worldwide. The company said on Wednesday that it expects no expense related to product recall and only minimal impact on its overall sales revenue, as it has not actively distributed the vaccine in the UK for several months and has no other products in the market.

The U.K. exit continues a retreat that began when the FDA suspended IXCHIQ's U.S. license in August 2025 over serious adverse events. Valneva later withdrew its U.S. applications.

IXCHIQ's Financial Impact On VALN

IXCHIQ brought in €8.4 million in sales in 2025, up from €3.7 million the year before, against total product sales of €157.9 million and group revenue of €174.7 million. Most of that chikungunya revenue came from European launches and doses supplied during an outbreak on the French island of La Réunion.

Even so, the vaccine has been a drag. Label limits and the loss of the U.S. market already led Valneva to write off inventory and book contract-termination costs. In August, the company reaffirmed a previously reduced 2026 product-sales outlook of €135 million–€150 million, citing weaker travel-vaccine demand.

How Did VALN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VALN stayed within the 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

VALN stock has dropped 33% year-to-date.

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Exchange Rate: €1 = $1.12