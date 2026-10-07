WATCH: Young Ring Bearer Skips The Aisle Walk And Chucks Box Straight To Groom With Epic Precision

In what was meant to be a traditional walk down the aisle, a young ring bearer completely threw out the rule book and the ring box, much to the absolute shock and amusement of the wedding party in Mission Beach, Queensland, Australia.

In a video that went viral on social media, a young ring bearer was running down the aisle rather than the traditional way of walking slowly, before suddenly halting and launching the box through the air directly at the waiting groom at lightning speed.

The guests and relatives of the groom and bride were completely amazed by the young ring bearer's stunning throw, who was identified as two-year-old George, whose unexpected athletic debut quickly captured the hearts of millions online.

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How Did George Pull Off the Ultimate Wedding Pitch?

The Mission Beach in Australia's Queensland witnessed the wedding of the groom, Ben Finnerty, and the bride, Liv Finnerty, attended by close friends and family members who gathered to celebrate the couple's special day, little knowing they were about to witness a piece of viral internet history.

As part of catholic wedding ritual, the young ring bearer was given the honour of carrying the sacred symbols of marriage down the aisle. However, the two-year-old George was simply too eager complete the mission rather than delivering them by hand.

As the couple was standing at the altar, the young George let loose with a full-force heave, sending the ring box flying directly toward the waiting groom with astonishing accuracy. Ben Finnerty, keeping an eye on his nephew as well as the box, managed to react with quick reflexes to field the unexpected aerial delivery.

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The unexpected throw from George, who was the couple's nephew, stole the spotlight from the traditional formalities of the day, transforming a classic ceremony into an unforgettable viral sensation that has delighted audiences worldwide.

George's throw was more of a professional cricket delivery than a traditional ring-bearing handover, as the two-year-old showcased remarkable accuracy and timing.

'He Has Really Good Arm'

Speaking about two-year-old George's sensational throw, groom Ben Finnerty admitted to the sheer relief of securing the airborne package. He added that while he knew his nephew liked to let things rip, he had never quite seen him display that kind of pinpoint precision before.

“I was really relieved that it went straight to me, but I did have the best man ready to go there as soon as he put the one arm out. If that ended up on the beach, we would have been in a bit of trouble,” Ben Finnerty told The Today Show.

“He's got a good arm in him. I wouldn't have said I've seen him accurate before, but he lets it rip,” he added

George's viral throw as a ring bearer sparked the possibility of him being a cricketer or baseball player in the future, as online commentators playfully dubbed the toddler a future sports star in the making.

Whether he ends up on the cricket pitch or the baseball diamond, one thing is certain: little George has already secured his place in wedding history as the ultimate high-speed delivery specialist.

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