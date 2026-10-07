IT Operations Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 35.2% CAGR To US$157.7 Billion By 2030 As IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Splunk And HPE Disrupt IT Operations

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Operations Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT Operations Analytics market was valued at US$25.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$157.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2%. The comprehensive market report examines growth trends, technology developments, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, and the latest global tariff measures affecting the IT Operations Analytics industry.

Key IT Operations Analytics Market Trends

Demand for IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) solutions is accelerating as enterprises modernize their technology environments and prioritize operational resilience. The adoption of cloud computing, Internet of Things devices, hybrid infrastructure, and digital services has increased the volume and complexity of operational data. Organizations are consequently investing in analytics platforms that deliver real-time visibility, improve resource utilization, accelerate incident resolution, and reduce the risk of service disruptions.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and big data analytics are transforming ITOA capabilities. Advanced platforms support predictive analysis, automated root-cause identification, anomaly detection, and proactive incident management. The continued development of AIOps is also strengthening enterprise IT management by combining operational data with intelligent automation. Cloud-based deployment is gaining momentum because it provides scalability, flexibility, and more efficient integration across distributed IT environments.

Market Growth Drivers and Implementation Challenges

Major growth drivers include enterprise digital transformation, rising demand for proactive IT management, increasing infrastructure complexity, and the need to maintain consistent digital service performance. Businesses are using IT Operations Analytics to support new operating models, improve customer experiences, and align technology resources with strategic objectives.

Implementation challenges include fragmented data, legacy system integration, cybersecurity requirements, and shortages of specialized technical expertise. Enterprises are addressing these issues through data integration platforms, cloud-based ITOA deployments, workforce training, and investments in modern data management architecture. These strategies are helping organizations improve analytics accuracy while reducing deployment time and pressure on internal IT teams.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Component: Solutions and services.

Deployment: On-premise and cloud.

End Use: Banking, financial services and insurance; retail and consumer goods; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; government and defense; IT and telecommunications; and other industries. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The solutions segment is forecast to reach US$86.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7%. The services segment is expected to record a stronger CAGR of 38.7% during the analysis period. Regionally, the United States market was valued at approximately US$7.2 billion in 2024. China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 33.4% and reach US$23.2 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates growth opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Global Tariff and Trade Impact

This edition incorporates current global trade and economic developments into the IT Operations Analytics market forecast. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, sourcing disruptions, supply chain volatility, and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional projections through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

The analysis also reviews innovation trends, evolving economic indicators, competitive positioning, and updated 2025 global market share estimates. These insights help organizations evaluate market risks, identify revenue opportunities, and strengthen investment and expansion strategies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud infrastructure, and automation across enterprise IT operations. Commentary from economists, trade experts, and industry specialists provides context for changing market conditions, regulatory pressures, technology investment priorities, and emerging regional opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 42 companies active in the global IT Operations Analytics market and evaluates their market presence and competitive positioning. Featured companies include:



ControlUp

Evolven Software

ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

IT Tude

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE Splunk, Inc.

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major market segments, regions, and end-use industries.

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, and competitive developments.

Updated analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, economic uncertainty, and supply chain changes.

Company profiles and competitive intelligence covering leading global market participants.

Actionable insights supporting investment, product development, market entry, and growth planning. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global IT Operations Analytics market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth potential, how competitive shares may change, and which strategic factors will shape future enterprise adoption.

Key Attributes:

