IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure The $13.4 Billion Revenue Surge By 2030 As Dell, IBM, Iron Mountain, Sims Lifecycle Services, And SK Tes Disrupt The Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market, valued at US$20.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$34.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Market growth is being supported by stricter data privacy requirements, rising volumes of electronic waste, accelerated technology replacement cycles and increasing adoption of circular economy strategies.

A comprehensive new market report analyzes the principal trends, technologies, services, end-use industries and geographic opportunities shaping the global IT Asset Disposition market. The study also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions and supply chain realignment affecting ITAD service providers, technology vendors and enterprise customers.

IT Asset Disposition Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Data security remains a central market driver as organizations seek verifiable processes for retiring computers, mobile devices, servers and storage systems. Regulatory frameworks, including the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, are increasing demand for certified data destruction, data sanitization, asset auditing and compliance management.

Environmental priorities are also influencing enterprise IT asset management strategies. Companies and public-sector organizations are placing greater emphasis on reuse, refurbishment, component recovery and responsible recycling. These practices support sustainability targets while enabling organizations to recover residual value from retired technology assets.

Cloud migration, data center modernization and Bring Your Own Device policies are generating additional requirements for secure asset collection, tracking and processing. At the same time, artificial intelligence and automation are improving inventory management, chain-of-custody documentation, data destruction workflows and value recovery. These developments are increasing the efficiency, transparency and scalability of ITAD programs.

Service and Asset-Type Analysis

The report evaluates remarketing and value recovery, de-manufacturing and recycling, data destruction and sanitization, logistics and reverse logistics, and related professional services. Remarketing and value recovery is expected to remain a major opportunity, with the segment projected to reach US$8.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%. De-manufacturing and recycling services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

Coverage by asset type includes computers and laptops, mobile devices, servers, peripherals, storage devices and other enterprise equipment. Processing requirements vary according to asset condition, data sensitivity, regulatory obligations and resale potential. Servers and storage devices require particularly stringent decommissioning and data destruction procedures, while computers, laptops and mobile devices can provide significant opportunities for refurbishment and secondary-market resale.

End-Use Industry Demand

IT and telecommunications companies represent a major source of demand because of high equipment turnover and complex data security requirements. Banking, financial services and insurance organizations prioritize secure disposition and documented regulatory compliance, while healthcare providers require rigorous controls for equipment containing sensitive patient information.

Media and entertainment companies, government agencies and educational institutions also contribute substantially to market growth. Adoption is expanding across manufacturing, retail and other industries as organizations integrate ITAD into broader cybersecurity, sustainability and enterprise risk management programs.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States IT Asset Disposition market was valued at US$7.1 billion in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.6%, reaching US$4.6 billion by 2030. The report also provides detailed market forecasts and competitive analysis for Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and other international markets.

Report Scope and Key Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and ITAD market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering developments from 2015 through 2023.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions and revenue opportunities.

Segmentation by service, asset type, end-use industry and geographic market.

Evaluation of tariff impacts, supply chain disruptions and changing sourcing strategies.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning.

Company profiles and analysis of leading global and regional ITAD providers. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Trade, Tariff and Competitive Intelligence

This edition incorporates global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and examines their effects on equipment flows, component recovery, refurbishment economics and secondary technology markets. Revised forecasts account for economic uncertainty, structural changes in globalization and evolving regional supply chains. The analysis also reviews innovation in data destruction, automated asset tracking, recycling processes and value recovery technologies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changes in trade policy, regulatory enforcement, technology adoption and sustainability investment that are reshaping the global IT Asset Disposition market. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts provides context for emerging risks and opportunities, including regional market realignment, compliance requirements and the growing commercial importance of circular IT practices.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 256 companies, including Apto Solutions Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Exit Technologies Inc., Gigacycle Ltd., GreenTek Reman Pvt. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, ICEX Ltd., Ingram Micro Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Maxicom Network India, MultiTek LLC, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., SK tes, TBS Industries Inc., Tes-Amm India Pvt. Ltd. and Wisetek Solutions Inc.

The study supports strategic planning by identifying high-growth ITAD services, regional expansion opportunities, competitive positioning and the regulatory, economic and technological forces expected to influence the market through 2030.



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