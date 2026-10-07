Visual Computing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 19.2% CAGR As The Market Surges To US$78.4B By 2030 Benchmark Intel, Arm, Clarifai, Imagination Technologies And Leela AI

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Visual Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global visual computing market was valued at US$27.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$78.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), graphics processing, cloud and edge computing, and demand for immersive digital experiences across gaming, media, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, architecture, and retail.

The comprehensive visual computing market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their potential effects on supply chains, technology sourcing, production costs, investment decisions, and the geographic realignment of the visual computing industry.

AI and Advanced Hardware Accelerate Market Development

Continued innovation in graphics processing units (GPUs), visual processing units (VPUs), and other specialized hardware is enabling faster real-time rendering, advanced 3D modeling, and more efficient processing of complex visual workloads. These capabilities are supporting high-performance applications in autonomous vehicles, robotics, smart cities, medical imaging, digital twins, and augmented and virtual reality.

AI, deep learning, and neural networks are further strengthening visual computing platforms by improving image recognition, pattern detection, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making. The convergence of AI software and high-performance computing hardware is creating new commercial opportunities while improving the accuracy, speed, and scalability of visual applications.

Cloud, Edge Computing, AR, and VR Shape Market Trends

Cloud-based visual computing is gaining momentum as organizations seek scalable, on-demand resources for rendering, simulation, and data-intensive workloads. At the same time, edge computing is allowing visual data to be processed closer to its source, reducing latency and supporting time-sensitive applications such as autonomous drones, industrial automation, remote healthcare monitoring, and intelligent transportation systems.

Adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is also expanding beyond entertainment. Education providers are using immersive tools for training, retailers are deploying virtual product experiences, and healthcare organizations are exploring remote consultation and simulation applications. In real estate, manufacturing, infrastructure, and urban planning, increased use of 3D visualization and digital twins is enabling real-time simulation, predictive modeling, operational optimization, and more informed planning.

Visual Computing Market Growth Drivers

Key growth factors include rising demand for interactive content, continued investment in AI and machine learning, greater availability of high-performance hardware, and wider adoption across end-use industries. Gaming and media companies continue to pursue more realistic digital experiences, while automotive and healthcare organizations are investing in image-based analysis and intelligent automation. Manufacturers are applying visual technologies to product design, quality control, maintenance, and production planning.

These trends are expected to sustain demand for visual computing hardware and software through 2030. The hardware segment is forecast to reach US$47.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 19.9%. The visual computing software segment is projected to grow at an 18% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States visual computing market was valued at US$7.9 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% and reach US$12.1 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Scope and Segmentation



Component: Hardware and software.

Display platform: Interactive whiteboards, interactive kiosks, and other display platforms.

Industry: Gaming, media and entertainment, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and other industries. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other global markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual market performance, segment growth, regional demand, competitive positioning, technological innovation, and changing trade conditions. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for market shifts, investment risks, supply chain changes, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Updated analysis addresses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, and changes in manufacturing and distribution strategies. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for economic uncertainty, tariff effects, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global visual computing market sales and forecasts from 2024 to 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major geographic markets and industry segments.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, technology trends, and future opportunities.

Competitive intelligence, including updated 2025 market share estimates and company positioning.

Analysis of tariff exposure, trade policy developments, sourcing risks, and supply chain realignment.

Actionable insights to support strategic planning, market entry, investment, and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 14 visual computing companies and organizations, including Arm Ltd., Clarifai, Inc., Compedia, Dot Line Corp., Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD, iGenius, Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Kishonti, and Leela AI.

Strategic Questions Addressed



How will the global visual computing market develop through 2030?

Which technology, industry, and regional segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How are AI, GPUs, VPUs, cloud computing, and edge processing influencing adoption?

What market restraints and trade-related risks could affect future performance?

How may regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape, and what are their market prospects?

By combining market forecasts, regional analysis, technology trends, company profiles, tariff intelligence, and expert commentary, the report provides decision-makers with a detailed view of the global visual computing market and its evolving opportunities through 2030.

Key Attributes:

