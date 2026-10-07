Global Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI, Outsourcing, And Drug Safety Rules Propel Market To USD 13.5 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Life Cycle, Service Provider, Type, Therapeutic Area, Process Flow, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Growth and Industry Outlook, 2021-2033

The global pharmacovigilance market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.2 billion in 2026 to USD 13.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% from 2026 to 2033. America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 31.7%.

Market growth is being driven by the rising incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs), increasing drug abuse and the growing prevalence of diseases requiring combination drug therapies. As treatment regimens become more complex, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers and healthcare organizations are strengthening drug safety monitoring, risk management and regulatory reporting capabilities.

The expanding development and production of novel drugs are also increasing demand for comprehensive pharmacovigilance services throughout the product life cycle. Stringent drug safety regulations established by agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency continue to influence safety monitoring across all phases of clinical trials. Compliance requirements are encouraging life sciences companies to invest in robust case management, medical review, signal detection and risk management systems.

Technological advancements in ADR databases, electronic health records and safety information systems are supporting more accurate and efficient reporting. These platforms enable research professionals to identify safety signals, assess potential risks and use reliable data in prospective clinical studies. Continued digitalization is expected to improve pharmacovigilance workflows while supporting timely regulatory submissions and evidence-based safety decisions.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth at global, regional and country levels and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The global pharmacovigilance market is segmented by product life cycle, service provider, type, end use, therapeutic area, process flow and region.

Product Life Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Phase IV

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



In-house Contract Outsourcing

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring EHR Mining

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory Systems Others

Process Flow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Case Data Management

Medical Reviewing & Reporting

Signal Detection Risk Management System

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The market outlook remains favorable as drug pipelines expand, regulatory oversight intensifies and healthcare stakeholders prioritize patient safety. Growing adoption of advanced safety databases, EHR mining and outsourced pharmacovigilance services is expected to support operational efficiency across clinical development and post-approval monitoring. These trends are likely to create sustained opportunities for pharmacovigilance technology vendors, contract service providers and life sciences organizations through 2033.

Key Attributes:

