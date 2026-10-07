Callings.Ai Launches AI-Powered Job Hunt Operating System To Help Job Seekers Escape The Application Black Hole

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-in-one engine combines AI job matching, automated resume tailoring, personal branding and networking tools, and job tracker to simplify modern job hunting.

San Mateo, CA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callings.ai, an AI-powered job hunt and career platform for professionals, today announced the launch of a complete operating system designed to give job seekers an edge in an increasingly competitive market.

Built to replace the fragmented, multi-tool workflows candidates juggle today, Callings.ai brings job discovery, resume optimization, job tracking, and network outreach into a unified platform.

Navigating a Brutal Job Market

Finding a job in 2026 presents serious hurdles for qualified professionals:



Overcrowded Applications: According to Greenhouse's March 2026 Benchmark Repor, which analyzed more than 640 million applications, the average job posting now receives 244 applications, up 111% since 2022. This turns cold inbound applications into a statistical lottery.

Widespread Ghosting and Longer Searches: According to Greenhouse's 2024 State of Job Hunting Repor, 61% of U.S. job seekers say they have been ghosted after a job interview. Searches are dragging on as well: Monster's March 2026 Job Search Strain Repor found that one in four U.S. job seekers has been looking for work for more than a year.

Cold Applications Aren't Enough: Networking and referrals have become increasingly important for breaking through crowded applicant pools. According to Ashby's 2025 Talent Trends Report, cold inbound applications yield an offer rate of just 0.2%, while referred candidates are 36 times more likely to receive an offer. Yet most job-search platforms remain focused primarily on finding jobs and submitting applications rather than helping candidates build and activate the relationships that can get them noticed. Tool Fatigue: Candidates juggle job boards, spreadsheets and resume checkers, spending time on administrative tasks instead of connecting with decision-makers. The busywork takes a toll. According to Greenhouse research released in June 202, nearly half (46%) of U.S. candidates abandon job applications when forced to manually re-enter their resume information.

“The traditional job hunt is broken,” said Garrett Rice, Co-Founder & CEO of Callings.ai.“Candidates spend hours tweaking keywords for ATS filters, applying to ghost jobs, and waiting for responses that never come. But finding and applying to jobs is only one part of a successful search. Job seekers also need to make themselves visible and build relationships with the people who can help them get through the door.”

The problem is bigger than the application process itself. As competition for each opening increases, job seekers need to do more than find postings and submit resumes. They need to stand out in the market, uncover the right opportunities, and connect with the people who can help them get through the door.

Callings.ai was built around those three requirements.

Three Pillars of the Modern Job Hunt

: Get Seen. Callings.ai helps job seekers define their professional positioning, build and share their personal brand, and create content that increases their visibility. For each opportunity, it also helps them tailor an authentic resume and cover letter while keeping the job seeker in control.Find the Right Work. Callings.ai's AI Job Search lets candidates describe what they want in plain language and searches 12 to 14 million fresh job posts, updated daily and focused on opportunities directly from hiring companies, to surface and rank the strongest matches.Get Connected. Callings.ai helps candidates build stronger professional networks, identify the right people around target companies and opportunities, and activate the relationships they already have to improve their chances of getting through the door.

“We built Callings.ai to give everyday job seekers the tools to execute their search like a highly targeted personal marketing campaign,” Rice said.“That means helping people get seen, find the right opportunities and get connected, then giving them the tools to turn those advantages into their next job.”

An All-in-One Engine for the Modern Job Hunt

Rather than stitching together job boards, spreadsheets, resume tools, networking tools and AI assistants, job seekers can manage their search in one place.

Callings.ai includes:



AI Job Search: Searches 12 to 14 million fresh jobs daily using natural-language search and personalized matching.

Personal Brand & Campaign: Develops positioning and messaging, Calling Cards, professional content and social campaigns to help candidates get seen.

Tailored Resumes & Cover Letters: Helps candidates authentically tailor their materials for each role while keeping them in control.

Targeted Networking: Identifies contacts for each opportunity and helps candidates build and activate their professional networks.

People Search & Recruiter Outreach: Finds relevant people and recruiters at target companies and supports personalized outreach and messaging.

Integrated Job Tracker: Manages opportunities, companies, contacts, applications, interviews and follow-ups in one place, with support throughout the application process.

Interview Preparation & Company Research: Provides role-specific interview preparation and research on target employers.

AI Career Coach: Provides integrated guidance throughout the job hunt, helping candidates understand what to focus on and what to do next.

LLM & MCP Connections: Connects the candidate's job hunt context and Callings.ai tools with leading AI assistants through MCP. Human Coaching & Resources: Provides expert coaching, webinars and practical guidance for navigating the modern job market.

Together, these capabilities create an integrated system for managing the entire job hunt, from deciding how to position yourself and discovering opportunities to reaching the right people, applying, interviewing and ultimately landing the next role.

Callings.ai offers a free tier for all job seekers, providing instant access to profile creation, job tracking, and basic AI matching without requiring a credit card. Every new account includes full feature access during an initial trial period.

To create a free account or learn more about the platform, visit Callings.ai.

About Callings.ai

Founded in 2023 by former Apple product leaders, Callings.ai is the AI-powered platform for modern job hunting and career development. It helps professionals find and land the right role faster with integrated tools built around the three essential elements of a modern job hunt: Personal Brand & Marketing, Opportunity Discovery and Networking.

From defining career goals and building a personal brand, to finding relevant opportunities, crafting tailored applications, preparing for interviews, building and activating professional networks, and managing the entire search, Callings.ai gives job seekers everything they need in one complete platform built for the way hiring works today.

Follow Callings.ai on LinkedIn and Instagram and visit The Hunt Blog for job search tips, platform updates, and career insights.

Press Inquiries

Cathy Goerz

cathy [at] callings.ai

1 415-846-7827

