Verizon Readies Network For Tropical Storm Isaias



Network Response: Verizon teams are actively staging mobile assets while monitoring conditions 24/7. Ahead of the storm, crews are topping off generators with fuel.

On-the-ground Support: Members from our Dedicated Impact Response Team (DIRT) are on the ground in Florida and Alabama. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is also on standby in the area to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies.

Customer Resources: Verizon offers preparedness tips to help the community stay connected and secure ahead of the storm. Satellite Messaging: Verizon customers can maintain essential communications via satellite, allowing compatible phones to send text messages or connect with emergency services.



MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Tropical Storm Isaias, forecast to become the first Atlantic hurricane this season, moves through the Gulf, Verizon's network team is taking active measures to keep communities, businesses and first responders connected.

Verizon engineers are monitoring the storm 24/7, staging mobile assets and fuel reserves, and actively servicing and topping off permanent generators as Isaias approaches. With all macro cell sites in the region featuring built-in battery power, and nearly all macro sites equipped with permanent back-up generators, Verizon's Gulf Coast infrastructure is built to withstand extreme weather conditions.

Network Prep in Progress:



Staging Equipment: Portable generators and mobile assets like Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs), MatSing Equipment on Wheels (MEOWs), and Business Inclusive Satellite Onboard Nomadic (BISON) have been staged across North Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi to rapidly deploy post-storm, if needed.

Transport Redundancy: Backup microwave assets are prepared to re-direct network traffic if terrestrial fiber lines are impacted.

Partner Coordination: Verizon teams are collaborating directly with local fuel providers and electric utility companies to support fueling, power restoration and infrastructure recovery.

Specialized Field Teams: Dedicated Impact Response Team, or DIRT, is an elite-level of network engineers and technicians trained to rapidly restore wireless infrastructure following major emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires, and severe storms. DIRT is stationed on the ground across Florida and Alabama. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team also stands ready to help ensure public safety agencies on the front lines of emergency response operations have the mission-critical communications capabilities they need to achieve their missions. Operations: Key regional switch facilities, including Pensacola, are staffed with round-the-clock technical operations teams and volunteers to manage network traffic dynamically.



Satellite when it matters most

In emergency situations where traditional cellular networks are impacted, satellite connections can provide a critical lifeline for Verizon customers. All Verizon customers with compatible devices can send text messages to any other customer device via satellite if terrestrial cellular network service is interrupted, ensuring continued communication with first responders, loved ones, and emergency services.

Verizon encourages customers with compatible satellite-enabled devices (such as iPhone 14 or newer running iOS 18+, Google Pixel 9 or newer or Samsung Galaxy S25 or newer) to test emergency satellite messaging features before the storm makes landfall.

How Residents and Businesses Can Prepare in Advance of a Hurricane

In addition to preparing your device for satellite messaging, customers are urged to update their personal digital preparedness plans.



Verizon will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and will provide local network status updates as necessary. Customers can track real-time network status using the Check Network Status tool on Verizon's website or directly within the My Verizon mobile app.

Visit the Emergency Resource Center for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media contact: