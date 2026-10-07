The Future Of Energy Is Clean: The ROOT Brands Introduces Zero In For A New Era Of Focus And Performance

Franklin, Tennessee, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers become increasingly conscious of what they put into their bodies, The ROOT Brands is looking toward what it believes will be the next evolution of the energy category: a move beyond simply consuming more stimulants and toward a more intentional approach to energy, focus and everyday performance.

Zero In reflects a simple idea: the future of energy should not be defined solely by how hard or how long people can push themselves. Instead, The ROOT Brands believes consumers will increasingly look for products designed around a broader definition of performance-one that considers focus, clarity, nutrition and resilience.

“People are being asked to do more, process more information and navigate more distractions than ever before,” said Clayton Thomas, CEO of The ROOT Brands .“We wanted to approach energy differently. Zero In is part of our larger philosophy of looking at the whole person and asking how nutrition and innovation can better support the demands of modern life.”

From More Energy to Smarter Energy

Energy products have become deeply embedded in modern culture, from the morning commute and workplace to athletics, studying, travel, gaming and everyday life.

The ROOT Brands sees an opportunity to broaden that conversation.

Rather than viewing energy only through the lens of stimulation, the company is advancing the concept of clean energy as part of a more comprehensive approach to daily performance.

For ROOT, that means looking beyond the temporary sensation of feeling energized and considering the larger lifestyle factors surrounding how people perform, including nutrition, focus, consistency and resilience.

That philosophy is reflected throughout the company's growing wellness portfolio and its overarching platform, The Science of Human ResilienceTM.

Zero In on What Matters

Zero In was developed for people navigating an increasingly fast-moving and distraction-heavy world.

The product fits within The ROOT Brands' larger effort to make science and nutritional innovation accessible in everyday life, while encouraging consumers to think differently about the role wellness products can play in their daily routines.

Whether the goal is preparing for a demanding workday, studying, creating, training, gaming or simply remaining engaged with the task at hand, ROOT believes the next generation of performance products will increasingly be defined by intentionality rather than excess.

“The future isn't necessarily about doing more to the body,” Rahm said.“It is about becoming more thoughtful about how we support it. That distinction is incredibly important to the work we are doing at ROOT.”

The Science of Human ResilienceTM

Zero In is part of a broader ecosystem being developed by The ROOT Brands around The Science of Human ResilienceTM -the company's framework for bringing together science, nutrition, innovation, patents, education and lifestyle.

The company continues to invest in product development and intellectual property while exploring how scientific innovation can be translated into practical products for consumers around the world.

Within that ecosystem, Zero In represents ROOT's approach to the evolving performance category and a larger belief that consumers are ready for a different conversation about energy.

Clean energy is not simply about getting through the day. It is about being more intentional about how we prepare for it.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands is a global health and wellness company co-founded by Dr. Christina Rahm and Clayton Thomas. The company develops nutritional and wellness products as part of a broader ecosystem encompassing science, innovation, education and lifestyle.

Through The Science of Human ResilienceTM, The ROOT Brands is working to advance a more comprehensive conversation around the ways nutrition, innovation and everyday wellness practices can support people in navigating the demands of modern life.

Learn More

For additional information about Zero In, visit:

THE ROOT BRANDS

THE SCIENCE OF HUMAN RESILIENCETM

Attachment

Zero In