Commissionaires And Brassets Group Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Canadian Security Capability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires (“Commissionaires”), Canada's only national not-for-profit security company and the country's largest employer of veterans, announced that it has partnered with Brassets Group Canada (“Brassets”), a specialist security technology company that designs, engineers and delivers security solutions for high-consequence environments.

“Today's emergent threats reach deeper into every level of our society than has ever been the case in the history of our country, directly targeting Canadian households, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure,” said Michael Langlais, Vice President, Risk Development, Commissionaires.“For over a century, Commissionaires has defended Canadians. This partnership with Brassets allows us to learn from the experience of our most like-minded allies, meet emergent threats, and secure not just the Canadian Armed Forces bases that we guard, but every level of Canadian society over the century to come.”

The relationship combines Commissionaires' skilled veteran workforce and national footprint with Brassets' expertise in delivering comprehensive security solutions for the Australian Defence Force, pairing operational experience with advanced integrated security technology solutions. The partnership is designed to help clients at every level of society benefit from military-grade security solutions.

“The future of security is about using technology to do the heavy lifting,” said Jacky Stickler, Director of Global Strategy & Business Development, Brassets.“Together, Brassets and Commissionaires bring advanced integrated technology and experienced operators into mission-critical environments, delivering earlier warning, faster verification and a clearer operating picture so teams can act with confidence.”

Built on Trust. Powered by Veterans. Transformed by Technology.

Together, we are committed to the total defence of Canada.

ABOUT COMMISSIONAIRES

Commissionaires is Canada's only national not-for-profit security company and largest employer of veterans. Founded over a century ago to provide meaningful employment to veterans, it is a uniquely Canadian not-for-profit that secures Canadian Armed Forces bases and most federal government facilities, including those most sensitive to national security. We defend every level of Canadian society, from protecting critical infrastructure, industrial, and commercial clients, to providing by-law enforcement and special constabulary services for municipalities. Whether providing cybersecurity, background screening, fingerprinting, investigations, training, or threat and risk assessments, Commissionaires strengthen sovereign security capacity and national resilience as a key actor in Canadian public safety.

ABOUT BRASSETS

Brassets Group Canada designs and delivers integrated security capability for defence, critical infrastructure and other mission-critical environments. Drawing on more than two decades of Brassets Group experience, including extensive work supporting the Australian Defence Force, the company brings proven allied security expertise into the Canadian market.

Brassets connects advanced sensing, surveillance, analytics and command-and-control technology with the people responsible for operating and responding to it, creating one cohesive security system rather than a collection of standalone technologies.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Lisa Dionne

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Commissionaires National Office

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613 219 7774

LINKEDIN SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

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