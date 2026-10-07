RTA Outdoor Living 2026 Cost Study Finds Homeowners Spending 18% More On Outdoor Kitchens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Larger, better-equipped kitchens drive most of the increase, with higher medians in every U.S. region

Greenland, NEW HAMPSHIRE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners are putting more into their outdoor kitchens. New order data from RTA Outdoor Living, which makes custom prefab outdoor kitchens for homeowners across the contiguous United States, shows the median order rose 17.9% in 2026, from $16,409 to $19,355.







L-Shaped RTA Outdoor Living Kitchen Island with Galley Bar

Key Takeaways



The median RTA outdoor kitchen order rose 17.9% year over year, from $16,409 in 2025 to $19,355 in 2026.

About 70% of the increase came from homeowners choosing larger, better-equipped kitchens and more or upgraded appliances. Higher prices account for the rest.

The middle 80% of 2026 orders ranged from $10,330 to $33,807.

Median orders rose in every U.S. region, led by the Northeast at 27.1%. Sinks showed the biggest gain of any appliance, appearing in 30.5% of orders, up from 24.5% in 2025.

RTA compared orders placed from January 1 through September 21 in each year. The figures cover RTA product orders only, before installation or site work. RTA orders grew 20.8% over the same period.

The increase comes as overall renovation budgets hold steady. The 2026 U.S. Houzz & Home Study found median renovation spending was flat at $20,000 in 2025. Meanwhile, Houzz's 2026 Outdoor Trends Study found that 95% of homeowners adding an outdoor kitchen are building one from scratch, up 7 percentage points since 2024.

“People aren't just putting an island with a grill and fridge the patio anymore,” said James King, vice president of design at RTA Outdoor Living.“They're planning a real second kitchen, with the prep space, storage and appliances to match. That's where the extra investment is going, and it shows in what homeowners are ordering.”

Bigger Kitchens, Not Just Higher Prices

RTA broke the increase into its parts. About 70% came from what homeowners chose to buy: larger or higher-spec kitchens accounted for roughly half of the growth, and more or upgraded appliances for about a fifth. Higher appliance prices, including new model generations, and higher kitchen component prices account for the remaining 30%.

Layout data points the same way. Comparing like layouts, median orders rose 7.9% for linear kitchens, 7.7% for L-shaped and 6.9% for U-shaped, well below the 17.9% overall increase. Much of the growth reflects what homeowners include in their kitchens, not just what each piece costs.

What an Outdoor Kitchen Costs in 2026

The middle 80% of 2026 RTA orders ranged from $10,330 to $33,807, up from $9,070 to $29,749 in 2025. Half of all 2026 orders fell between $14,014 and $25,793.

Median orders rose in all four U.S. Census regions. The Northeast led with a 27.1% increase to $20,565. The West rose 17.5% to $19,281, the South 16.7% to $18,662 and the Midwest 14.7% to $18,500. The figures reflect RTA orders shipped to each region.

More Kitchens Include a Sink

Homeowners are also adding more to their outdoor kitchens. Sinks posted the largest gain, appearing in 30.5% of 2026 orders, up from 24.5%. Refrigerators remained the most common, in 60.3% of orders, up from 55.7%. Every major appliance category appeared in a larger share of orders than in 2025.

“The first sketch is almost always built around the grill,” King said.“Then people walk through an actual meal. Where does the raw chicken get prepped? Where do you rinse a platter without running back inside? That's when the sink and the prep space move up the list. The kitchens that get used every week are the ones that work like a real kitchen.”

What the Numbers Include

The RTA figures reflect outdoor kitchen orders that were shipped. Depending on the project, site preparation, foundations, permits, utility connections and installation may be separate.

Homeowners can find a full cost breakdown at rtaoutdoorliving.com/pricing-costs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How much does an outdoor kitchen cost in 2026?

The median RTA outdoor kitchen order in 2026 was $19,355, for the product order alone. The middle 80% of orders ranged from $10,330 to $33,807.

Are outdoor kitchen costs going up?

Yes. The median RTA order rose 17.9% from 2025 to 2026. About 70% of that increase came from homeowners choosing larger, better-equipped kitchens and more appliances.

Which region spends the most on outdoor kitchens?

Among RTA orders, the Northeast had the highest 2026 median at $20,565, followed by the West at $19,281, the South at $18,662 and the Midwest at $18,500.

How much does layout affect outdoor kitchen cost?

The 2026 median RTA order was $14,410 for linear kitchens, $22,521 for L-shaped and $33,994 for U-shaped.

What appliances are homeowners adding to outdoor kitchens?

Sinks showed the largest gain, appearing in 30.5% of 2026 RTA orders, up from 24.5% in 2025. Refrigerators rose from 55.7% to 60.3%, pizza ovens from 9.7% to 13.0%, flat-top griddles from 19.7% to 21.8% and smokers from 6.5% to 8.0%.

Do these figures include installation?

No. They reflect RTA product orders. Installation, site work, utilities and permits vary by project.

About RTA Outdoor Living



RTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com.

Press Inquiries

James King

hello [at] getinkdiy.com

920-395-8998



1 Bayside Rd suite 106, Greenland, NH 03840, United States