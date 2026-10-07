Digital Transformation - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The US$3.7 Trillion Market By 2030 As Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Oracle And SAP Disrupt Enterprise ROI

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Transformation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital transformation market, valued at an estimated US$1.1 trillion in 2023, is projected to reach US$3.7 trillion by 2030. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% between 2023 and 2030, supported by sustained investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The comprehensive digital transformation market report examines the technologies, business priorities and regional developments influencing this rapid expansion. It provides independent market forecasts, competitive intelligence and actionable insights designed to support strategic planning, investment analysis and revenue-growth initiatives.

Digital Transformation Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Organizations across retail, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, education and other industries are accelerating digital initiatives to improve operating efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and build more agile business models. Cloud-based infrastructure is enabling scalable operations and faster deployment of digital services, while AI and machine learning are supporting automation, predictive analysis and increasingly personalized customer experiences.

Big data analytics remains central to enterprise decision-making, allowing organizations to derive strategic value from expanding volumes of operational and customer information. At the same time, cybersecurity investment is increasing as businesses develop more interconnected technology environments and respond to evolving data protection, privacy and regulatory requirements.

Consumer expectations are also reshaping the global digital transformation market. Customers increasingly expect consistent, responsive and personalized interactions across websites, mobile applications and physical locations. Businesses are responding by expanding digital touchpoints, improving omnichannel capabilities and introducing subscription-based and service-led models that can support recurring revenue and stronger long-term relationships.

The pandemic accelerated remote work, digital commerce and online collaboration, reinforcing the need for resilient digital infrastructure. Continued adoption of high-speed internet, connected devices and cloud services is now broadening access to advanced technologies. Sustainability and transparency requirements are providing additional momentum as organizations deploy digital tools to monitor performance, optimize resources and strengthen reporting.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the transition from isolated technology upgrades to enterprise-wide transformation strategies. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on an organization's ability to connect data, automate workflows, modernize legacy systems and deliver measurable improvements in customer and operational performance.

The report also identifies declining technology costs, wider cloud availability and the growing strategic value of enterprise data as important contributors to market growth. Companies that align technology investment with clearly defined business outcomes are expected to be better positioned to improve resilience, enter new markets and capitalize on emerging digital ecosystems.

Key Market Insights



Big Data and Analytics: The segment is projected to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the analysis period.

Cloud Computing: The cloud computing technology segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.6%, reflecting demand for scalable infrastructure, application modernization and on-demand services.

United States: The U.S. digital transformation market was estimated at US$313.3 billion in 2023.

China: China is forecast to reach US$561.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.5%. Regional Coverage: The analysis evaluates market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Digital Transformation Market Report



Independent analysis of global digital transformation market size, annual sales and forecasts from 2023 through 2030.

Detailed segmentation by major technology categories, geographic markets and growth opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering the market presence and strategic positioning of leading companies.

Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, emerging trends and changing customer requirements.

Actionable insights to support investment decisions, market entry planning and revenue opportunity identification. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global digital transformation market evolve through 2030?

Which technologies and market segments are expected to record the strongest growth?

What factors are driving or constraining digital transformation investment?

How will regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 46 competitors operating across the digital transformation ecosystem. Selected companies include Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Inc., CA Technologies, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dell EMC, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.

With digital capabilities becoming critical to operational resilience, customer retention and long-term competitiveness, the global digital transformation market is expected to remain a major area of enterprise investment through 2030. The report provides the market data, regional analysis and competitive insights required to evaluate this expanding opportunity.

Key Attributes:

