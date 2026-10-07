Digital Forensics - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 16.4% CAGR To Secure Share Of US$37.6B By 2032 Against Cellebrite, Magnet Forensics, Nuix, And Oxygen Forensics

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Forensics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital forensics market was estimated at US$13.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$37.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 16.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising cybercrime, increasing volumes of digital evidence, broader adoption of connected devices, and growing investment in cybersecurity by governments and private-sector organizations.

Digital Forensics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Digital evidence has become increasingly important in criminal investigations, civil litigation, regulatory enforcement, internal corporate inquiries, and incident response. Forensic specialists collect, preserve, verify, analyze, and reconstruct data while maintaining documented chains of custody and evidentiary integrity. Relevant data sources include computers, mobile devices, enterprise networks, hard drives, cloud platforms, connected equipment, and Internet of Things devices.

Technological advancements are reshaping digital forensic investigations. Encryption, blockchain systems, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and distributed data environments create both investigative opportunities and operational challenges. Advanced forensic tools are required to acquire and analyze protected information without compromising the integrity of the underlying evidence. Improved data processing and analytics capabilities are also helping investigative teams review large, complex datasets from multiple sources more efficiently.

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things devices is further expanding the volume and diversity of available forensic data. At the same time, forensic professionals must address data volatility, evolving cybercriminal techniques, cross-border jurisdictional requirements, and regional differences in privacy and data protection laws. These conditions are driving demand for scalable forensic data acquisition, preservation, recovery, decryption, analysis, review, and reporting solutions.

Government agencies, defense organizations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, telecommunications companies, retailers, and other enterprises are increasing their digital forensics capabilities to protect sensitive information and critical infrastructure. Regular compliance audits, cybersecurity investigations, fraud detection programs, and legal acceptance of properly collected digital evidence are also contributing to sustained market expansion.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report evaluates the global digital forensics market in terms of market value and provides analysis across the following segments:



Type: Computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, and cloud forensics.

Tool: Forensic data analysis, data acquisition and preservation, data recovery, review and reporting, forensic decryption, and other tools.

Vertical: Government and defense, banking, financial services and insurance, IT and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and other industries. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Digital Forensics Market Insights



The hardware component segment is forecast to reach US$18.2 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 18.0%.

The software component segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period.

The U.S. digital forensics market was valued at approximately US$3.8 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 15.6%, reaching US$6.5 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are expected to present additional growth opportunities through 2032.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers independent market forecasts, segment-level analysis, regional intelligence, competitive assessments, and insights into the factors influencing future demand. It helps organizations evaluate market opportunities, identify potential revenue streams, assess technology adoption patterns, and support informed strategic planning.

Key questions addressed include how the global digital forensics market will evolve through 2032, which factors will drive or restrain growth, which segments are expected to expand most rapidly, how regional market positions may change, and which companies are shaping the competitive landscape.

Report features include annual sales analysis and forecasts in US$ million for 2025 through 2032, detailed coverage of major global markets, profiles of selected industry participants, and complimentary updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Digital Forensics Market Report



AccessData Group, Inc.

Advanced Digital Forensic Solutions, Inc.

Cellebrite

Coalfire Systems, Inc.

Digital Detective Group Ltd.

Magnet Forensics Inc.

MSAB

Nuix Limited

Oxygen Forensics, Inc. Paraben Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The digital forensics market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives.

As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 1,389 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.



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