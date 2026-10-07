Mobile Edge Computing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 29% CAGR To Secure The US$6.9 Billion 2030 Market As Cisco, AT&T, Broadcom, ADLINK, And HPE Reshape Competition

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market, valued at US$1.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$6.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% during the forecast period. The market outlook reflects accelerating 5G deployment, rapid growth in Internet of Things (IoT) networks and increasing demand for real-time data processing across enterprise and consumer applications.

The comprehensive Mobile Edge Computing market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, segment performance and regional opportunities. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations and supply chain shifts affecting MEC hardware, software, services and infrastructure investment.

Mobile Edge Computing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

MEC is reshaping digital connectivity by moving cloud computing resources and application processing closer to mobile users and connected devices. This network architecture reduces latency, improves application performance and limits the distance that data must travel between endpoints and centralized infrastructure. These capabilities are increasingly important for video streaming, online gaming, augmented reality, autonomous mobility, industrial automation, smart cities and other applications requiring immediate processing and response.

The rollout of 5G networks remains a major catalyst for Mobile Edge Computing market growth. High-speed, low-latency connectivity supports data-intensive edge applications while improving network responsiveness and service quality. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also strengthening MEC platforms by enabling automated analysis, localized decision-making and real-time operational intelligence.

Advances in network functions virtualization and software-defined networking are further supporting MEC deployment. These technologies provide the scalability, flexibility and orchestration capabilities required to manage distributed workloads across increasingly complex network environments.

Demand is also rising as enterprises seek to process growing volumes of IoT-generated data closer to its source. Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, financial services, telecommunications, and media and entertainment organizations are adopting edge infrastructure to improve efficiency, strengthen data analytics and support time-sensitive digital services. Investment in smart cities and connected infrastructure is creating additional opportunities as municipalities deploy sensors, cameras and intelligent systems throughout urban environments.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Location-Based Services: This application segment is forecast to reach US$2.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 29.8%.

Video Surveillance: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period, supported by demand for localized video analytics and real-time security monitoring.

United States: The U.S. Mobile Edge Computing market was valued at US$577.4 million in 2024.

China: China is expected to record a CAGR of 34.4%, reaching US$584.5 million by 2030. Other Growth Markets: The report evaluates opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, the broader Asia-Pacific region and the Rest of World.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of 5G, AI, IoT and distributed cloud infrastructure as a defining force in the Mobile Edge Computing market. Consumer expectations for seamless digital interactions and enterprise requirements for faster analytics are encouraging network operators and technology providers to expand edge capabilities. MEC can also reduce data transmission requirements, support localized governance and improve the economics of processing high-volume workloads.

The report tracks global tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, assessing their effects on sourcing, supply chain stability, infrastructure costs and geographic realignment. Updated forecasts account for economic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and structural changes in globalization, with particular attention to trade tensions and tariff measures influencing the 2025 market environment.

Report Scope



Components: Hardware, software and services.

Applications: Location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, data analytics and other applications.

Verticals: IT and telecom, media and entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, healthcare and other industries.

Geographic Coverage: Global market analysis covering the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. Forecast Period: Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 through 2023.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of the global Mobile Edge Computing market by component, application, industry vertical and region.

Assessment of major growth drivers, market restraints, emerging technologies and future investment opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering leading vendors, geographic presence, strategic positioning and updated 2025 market share estimates.

Revised global and regional forecasts incorporating tariffs, economic volatility and supply chain developments.

Actionable insights designed to support market entry, product planning, partnership development and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to significant market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The report reviews 52 companies participating in the Mobile Edge Computing market. Featured organizations include Cisco Systems, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; ADLINK Technology, Inc.; Adva Optical Networking SE; Cradlepoint, Inc.; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Affirmed Networks; ClearBlade, Inc.; Core Network Dynamics; Edge Intelligence, Inc.; Cloudify; EdgeConneX; and EdgeMicro.

The analysis addresses how the global Mobile Edge Computing market is expected to evolve through 2030, which applications and regions are positioned for the strongest growth, how competitive market shares may change and which technology, trade and economic factors will shape future demand. Strategic commentary from economists, trade experts and domain specialists provides additional context for identifying emerging risks and commercial opportunities.

Key Attributes:

